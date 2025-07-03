Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.07.2025
WKN: A1XEY8 | ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39
Frankfurt
03.07.25 | 08:03
0,930 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
Dow Jones News
03.07.2025 15:03 Uhr
RM plc: Notification of Half Year Results

DJ RM plc: Notification of Half Year Results 

RM plc (RM.) 
RM plc: Notification of Half Year Results 
03-Jul-2025 / 13:29 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
3 July 2025 
 
  
 
  
 
RM plc 
 
  
 
Notification of Half Year Results 
 
  
 
  
 
RM plc ("RM", the "Company") will announce its half year results for the six months ended 31 May 2025 on Tuesday 15 
July 2025. 
 
  
 
A presentation by management for analysts and investors will be published on the Company's Sparklive event page and 
RM's website following the publication of the RNS at 7:00am and can be accessed from: 
 
RM PLC - HY25 results announcement | SparkLive | LSEG and www.rmplc.com 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
Contacts:  
 
RM plc                    investorrelations@rm.com  
 
Mark Cook, Chief Executive Officer 
 
Simon Goodwin, Chief Financial Officer 
 
Daniel Fattal, Company Secretary and investor relations 
 
  
 
Headland Consultancy (Financial PR)                    +44 203 805 4822  
 
Stephen Malthouse (smalthouse@headlandconsultancy.com)  
 
Chloe Francklin (cfrancklin@headlandconsultancy.com)   
 
Dan Mahoney (dmahoney@headlandconsultancy.com)  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
Notes to Editors: 
 
  
 
About RM 
 
RM was founded in 1973, with a mission to improve the educational outcomes of learners worldwide. More than fifty years 
on, we are a trusted global EdTech, digital learning and assessment solution provider, transforming learners, 
educators, and accreditors to be more productive, resilient, and sustainable. Our simple approach enables us to deliver 
best in class solutions to optimise accreditation outcomes. 
 
  
 
RM is focused on delivering a consistently high-quality digital experience, acting as a trusted consultative partner to 
provide solutions that deliver real impact for learners worldwide. Our three businesses include: 
 
  
 
 -- Assessment - a global provider of assessment software, supporting exam awarding bodies, universities, and 
  governments worldwide to digitise their assessment delivery. 
 -- TTS (Teacher Technology Solution) - an established provider of education resources for early years, primary 
  schools, and secondary schools across the UK and to ministries of education and independent institutions worldwide. 
 -- Technology - a market-leading advisor and enabler of ICT software, connectivity and technology, and bespoke 
  services to UK schools and colleges. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BJT0FF39 
Category Code: IR 
TIDM:      RM. 
LEI Code:    2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
OAM Categories: 1.2. Half yearly financial reports and audit reports/limited reviews 
Sequence No.:  394863 
EQS News ID:  2164878 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2164878&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 03, 2025 08:29 ET (12:29 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
