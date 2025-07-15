

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RM plc posted a first half pretax loss of 4.29 million pounds for the six months ended 31 May 2025 compared to a loss of 6.57 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share from continuing operations was 4.0 pence compared to a loss of 7.8 pence. Adjusted pretax loss was 2.4 million pounds compared to a loss of 3.4 million pounds. Adjusted loss per share was 2.0 pence compared to a loss of 3.7 pence.



First half total revenue from continuing operations was 73.2 million ponds compared to 78.3 million pounds, previous year.



