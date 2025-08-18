Anzeige
Montag, 18.08.2025
6,35-Mrd. vs. 30-Mio.-€ - Die Bewertungslücke im Kohlesektor, die kein Investor ignorieren kann
WKN: A1XEY8 | ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39
Frankfurt
18.08.25 | 08:06
1,140 Euro
-0,87 % -0,010
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
Dow Jones News
18.08.2025 11:51 Uhr
RM plc: Holdings in Company

DJ RM plc: Holdings in Company 

RM plc (RM.) 
RM plc: Holdings in Company 
18-Aug-2025 / 10:15 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
1. Issuer Details 
 
ISIN 
 
GB00BJT0FF39 
 
Issuer Name 
 
RM PLC 
 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
 
UK 
 
2. Reason for Notification 
 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
Name 
 
Schroders Plc 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
London Wall, Barbican 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
England 
 
4. Details of the shareholder 
 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
 
14-Aug-2025 
 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
 
15-Aug-2025 
 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
 
                                                     
 
                                                           %                                                 
.          % of voting rights   of voting rights through  Total of both in % (8.A Total number of voting 
           attached to shares   financial instruments   + 8.B)         rights held in issuer 
         (total of 8.A)     (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 
 
 
                                                                              
                                                     
 
 
Resulting situation 
on the date on which 11.952308        0.000000          11.952308        10025000 
threshold was 
crossed or reached 
 
Position of previous 
notification (if   12.071535        0.000000          12.071535          
applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if  Number of direct voting rights Number of indirect voting    % of direct voting rights    % of indirect voting rights 
possible)              (DTR5.1)            rights (DTR5.2.1)        (DTR5.1)            (DTR5.2.1) 
 
                                                                                                                                                      
 
  
 
                                                     10025000                             11.952308 
GB00BJT0FF39 
 
 
                                
 
  
 
                                Sub 10025000                            11.952308% 
Total 8.A

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Number of voting rights that                                  
Type of financial instrument  Expiration date         Exercise/conversion period   may be acquired if the     % of voting rights 
                                                instrument is exercised/ 
                                          converted 
                                                                                                                                    
                                                                           
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial instrument  Expiration date         Exercise/conversion period   Physical or cash settlement   Number of voting rights     % of voting rights 
 
                                                                                                                                                                                  
 
                                                                                       
 
  
 
                                                                                                    
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

% of voting rights through                                   
                                                                                    financial instruments if it   Total of both if it equals or 
Ultimate controlling person     Name of controlled undertaking                                   equals or is higher than the  is higher than the notifiable 
                                    % of voting rights if it equals notifiable threshold      threshold 
                                or is higher than the 
                                    notifiable threshold 
                                                            
                                                                                                            
 
                                                                
 
                     
 
                                                                                                            
Schroders PLC 
 
 
                                                  
                                
 
 
                     
 
                                                                                                            
Schroders PLC            Schroder Administration Limited 
 
 
                                                                  
 
                     
 
                                                                        
Schroders PLC            Schroder International Holdings                                       
                  Limited 
 

Schroders PLC            Schroder Investment Management   11.952308                             11.952308% 
                  Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

15-Aug-2025

13. Place Of Completion

London

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJT0FF39 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      RM. 
LEI Code:    2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  399174 
EQS News ID:  2185186 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2185186&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 18, 2025 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
