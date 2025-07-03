EQS-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV / Key word(s): Dividend

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT For Immediate Release 03 July 2025 JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV RE: Dividends The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 10 July 2025, record date as of the 11 July 2025 & payment date is the 07 August 2025: Share Class Description ISIN Per Share Rate JPM Europe Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000WGK3YY5 0.538700 JPM Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000Y4K4833 0.297700 JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000HFXP0D2 0.197400 JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE0005S7BIT0 0.038300 JPM USD Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6Q91 0.400400 JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE00BJLTWS02 0.257800 JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6G93 0.366500 JPM GBP Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMG79 0.359800 JPM BetaBuilders UK Gilt 1-5 yr UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMC32 0.268000 JPM EUR IG Corporate Bond Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000WAKWCV7 1.613000 JPM USD IG Corporate Bond Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BN4RDY28 0.985300 JPM USD IG Corporate Bond Active UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE000C3S79I0 1.244800 JPM BetaBuilders US Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BJK9H860 0.141600 JPM Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000SB9GY21 3.756700 JPM Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor Active UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE00BKV0QF55 0.170300 JPM Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist) IE000YK1TO74 2.597700 JPM China A Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000DS9ZCL4 0.220900 JPM Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00005YSIA4 0.031500 JPM BetaBuilders China Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000RJNOUX7 0.872300 JPM BetaBuilders China Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF - USD Hedged (dist) IE000V2GJJQ3 1.065700 JPM Eurozone Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000783LRG9 0.640900 JPM UK Equity Core Active UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE000TZT3JJ0 0.312400 JPM BetaBuilders US Small Cap Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0001O84583 0.084600 JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000FYTRRJ6 0.147500 JPM Global Aggregate Bond Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000LHP8TA1 0.801900 JPM Global Aggregate Bond Active UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE000TSA6IX6 0.076900 JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0003UVYC20 0.158800 JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000U5MJOZ6 0.173500 JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000U9J8HX9 0.209500 JPM USD High Yield Bond Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000R88UVN6 0.308500 JPM USD High Yield Bond Active UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged (dist) IE000VN1UIQ1 0.252400 JPM USD High Yield Bond Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist) IE000R7DCW45 0.308800 JPM USD High Yield Bond Active UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE0002WLH200 0.106300 JPM Europe Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000QOLLXO2 0.323900 JPM EUR High Yield Bond Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000YSJPNV8 0.216400 JPM Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000CYGD0V1 0.269500 JPM All Country Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000JLILKH0 0.040000 JPM EUR Government Bond Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE00081SF8K7 0.119700 JPM EUR Aggregate Bond Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE0008QIFH42 0.112700 JPM Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000BS9KP42 0.183400 JPM Global IG Corporate Bond Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00064KQDB3 0.051000 Enquiries: Matheson LLP Yvonne Lappin Phone: +353 1 232 2000

