Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 03.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+210 % Kursgewinn Year to Date: Neuausrichtung nimmt Fahrt auf - jetzt exklusives CEO-Interview ansehen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JH43 | ISIN: SE0011090018 | Ticker-Symbol: HL9C
Tradegate
03.07.25 | 09:22
34,400 Euro
+0,70 % +0,240
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HOLMEN AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOLMEN AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,80034,02019:28
33,94033,96019:25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.07.2025 15:10 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Image Systems AB: Image Systems' business unit RemaSawco receives order from Holmen worth just over SEK 1.1 million

RemaSawco has signed an agreement with Holmen's sawmill in Kroksjön for the upgrade of an existing measuring frame in the sawline. The order value amounts to just over SEK 1.1 million, with additional commissioning costs.

The agreement between RemaSawco and Holmen in Kroksjön covers the upgrade and modernization of the existing ProScan 3D measuring frame in the sawline to RS-3DLog. The upgrade includes replacement of the camera system and an associated support agreement (SLA).

The total order value amounts to just over SEK 1.1 million, excluding commissioning costs.

Delivery, installation, and commissioning dates have not yet been determined.

"We have a very good collaboration with RemaSawco and are highly satisfied with their products. With this investment, we at Kroksjön look forward to continuing that partnership to further develop our production."

Says Mikael Långberg, Head of Production Technology, Holmen Kroksjön

"It is very encouraging that customers with older measuring frames from RemaSawco often choose to continue with us as their supplier when it is time to upgrade or replace aging systems. It's a strong endorsement of our products and gives us momentum for the future."

Says Emilien Saindon, CEO, RemaSawco

For further information, please contact:

Emilien Saindon
CEO
emilien.saindon@imagesystems.se

Image Systems is a Swedish high-tech company and a leading provider of products and services in high-resolution image processing. By continuously challenging market concepts and instead offering new and more efficient solutions, we help our customers achieve greater success in their businesses. The company serves a wide range of industries globally and operates through two business areas: RemaSawco and Motion Analysis. Image Systems has approximately 75 employees in several countries. In 2024, the group had a turnover of approx. SEK 200 million.
The company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list and is traded under the ticker IS.

For more information, please visit our website www.imagesystemsgroup.se.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.