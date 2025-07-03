Image Systems AB: Image Systems' business unit RemaSawco receives order from Holmen worth just over SEK 1.1 million

RemaSawco has signed an agreement with Holmen's sawmill in Kroksjön for the upgrade of an existing measuring frame in the sawline. The order value amounts to just over SEK 1.1 million, with additional commissioning costs.

The agreement between RemaSawco and Holmen in Kroksjön covers the upgrade and modernization of the existing ProScan 3D measuring frame in the sawline to RS-3DLog. The upgrade includes replacement of the camera system and an associated support agreement (SLA).

The total order value amounts to just over SEK 1.1 million, excluding commissioning costs.

Delivery, installation, and commissioning dates have not yet been determined.

"We have a very good collaboration with RemaSawco and are highly satisfied with their products. With this investment, we at Kroksjön look forward to continuing that partnership to further develop our production."

Says Mikael Långberg, Head of Production Technology, Holmen Kroksjön

"It is very encouraging that customers with older measuring frames from RemaSawco often choose to continue with us as their supplier when it is time to upgrade or replace aging systems. It's a strong endorsement of our products and gives us momentum for the future."

Says Emilien Saindon, CEO, RemaSawco

