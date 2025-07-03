Regulatory News:

Mercialys (Paris:MERY) has been honored with the 2025 Transparency Award in the "CAC Mid 60" category, which distinguishes issuers demonstrating exemplary practices in financial and non-financial disclosure.

This prestigious award, presented annually by the consultancy firm Labrador following a rigorous audit conducted by an independent third party, recognizes the high standards of quality and clarity in the information published by Mercialys across its full range of regulatory documentation and corporate website. In parallel, the Company was also shortlisted in three additional categories: the Grand Prize (all categories combined), the Universal Registration Document, and the Shareholders' Meeting Brochure.

For many years, Mercialys has placed particular emphasis on continuously enhancing its financial communication practices, considering transparency and intelligibility as fundamental drivers of trust among its stakeholders. By delivering consistent and accessible reporting on its performance, strategic direction, and sustainability commitments, the Company seeks to foster a comprehensive understanding of its business model. This approach contributes directly to strengthening the appeal of its equity listing and supporting its creditworthiness in the eyes of bond investors. This foundation of transparency serves as a key lever in generating long-term value-both in equity and in debt-fully aligned with Mercialys's strategic ambitions.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At December 31, 2024, Mercialys had a real estate portfolio valued at Euro 2.8 billion (including transfer taxes). Its portfolio of 1,927 leases represents an annualized rental base of Euro 169.2 million. Mercialys has been listed on the stock market since October 12, 2005 (ticker: MERY) and has "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status. Part of the SBF 120 and Euronext Paris Compartment A, it had 93,886,501 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding future events, trends, projects or targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to identified and unidentified risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Mercialys' Universal Registration Document available at www.mercialys.com for the year ended December 31, 2024 for more details regarding certain factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect Mercialys' business. Mercialys makes no undertaking in any form to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, nor to report new information, new future events or any other circumstances that might cause these statements to be revised.

