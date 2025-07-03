Regulatory News:

Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR) to NATIXIS ODDO BHF, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30, 2025:

132 963 shares

€144 636.01

As a reminder, when the contract was established, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

91 782 shares

€329 518.25

From January 1, 2025 to June 30, 2025, the following transactions were executed:

2 294 purchase transactions

2 242 sale transactions

During that period, the volumes traded were:

1 487 751 shares and €3 931 884.68 on purchase

1 439 104 shares and €3 824 973.44 on sale

This statement is available on the website of Elior Group: www.eliorgroup.com

(investors/regulated information/regulated information/information relating to the liquidity contract)

ELIOR GROUP

Société anonyme

Head office: 9-11 allée de l'Arche, Paris La Défense Cedex (92032)

408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre

Listing Market: Euronext Paris

Eurolist segment B

ISIN code: FR0011950732

