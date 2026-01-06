Regulatory News:
Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR) to NATIXIS ODDO BHF, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31, 2025:
- 88 176 shares
- €312 457.03
As a reminder, when the contract was established, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
- 91 782 shares
- €329 518.25
From July 1, 2025 to December 31, 2025, the following transactions were executed:
- 2 037 purchase transactions
- 1 992 sale transactions
During that period, the volumes traded were:
- 1 289 947 shares and €3 437 518.43 on purchase
- 1 334 734 shares and €3 605 332.76 on sale
This statement is available on the website of Elior Group: www.eliorgroup.com
(investors/regulated information/regulated information/information relating to the liquidity contract)
ELIOR GROUP
Société anonyme
Head office: 9-11 allée de l'Arche, Paris La Défense Cedex (92032)
408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre
Listing Market: Euronext Paris
Eurolist segment B
ISIN code: FR0011950732
Appendix: Details of transactions by trading day
Date
PURCHASES
SALES
Number of purchase transactions
Number of shares purchased
For an amount of
Number of sale transactions
Number of shares sold
For an amount of
Total
2037
1289947
3437518,43
1992
1334734
3605332,75
01/07/2025
14
10000
25590
14
6037
15564,07
02/07/2025
17
13000
33774
24
12641
33167,42
03/07/2025
8
4001
10478,63
16
8360
22090,8
04/07/2025
27
12770
32885,55
6
2024
5199,89
07/07/2025
30
14000
35808
12
8000
20588
08/07/2025
2
2000
5082
36
17000
43958
09/07/2025
8
5000
13144
13
8051
21323,46
10/07/2025
9
7000
18678
14
9000
24146
11/07/2025
18
12000
31842
4
3000
8016
14/07/2025
30
9000
23330
4
3000
7842
15/07/2025
11
9000
23436
9
8033
20975,05
16/07/2025
20
12000
30726
4
4000
10264
17/07/2025
12
10000
25388
17
11000
28018
18/07/2025
8
3000
7719,48
27
13000
33468
21/07/2025
6
4000
10350
15
11252
29358,78
22/07/2025
11
7000
18400
14
6000
15864
23/07/2025
13
6000
15954
16
8000
21356
24/07/2025
14
11000
29580
33
21670
58729,72
25/07/2025
17
10000
26784
17
13000
35360
28/07/2025
35
25000
67440
9
5000
13876
29/07/2025
16
8000
20952
0
0
0
30/07/2025
12
6000
15530
1
1000
2614
31/07/2025
3
2000
5154
10
7000
18266
01/08/2025
27
14001
36032,6
3
2001
5176,6
04/08/2025
24
17000
42852
8
6000
15270
05/08/2025
14
6000
15000
10
6000
15084
06/08/2025
1
1
2,5
12
8000
20216
07/08/2025
7
5000
12764
16
10000
25510
08/08/2025
10
3000
7636
6
4000
10252
11/08/2025
14
10000
25254
1
1000
2560
12/08/2025
1
1000
2502
9
6000
15198
13/08/2025
6
4000
10198
14
8000
20438
14/08/2025
4
1000
2566
21
13000
33982
15/08/2025
7
3000
7831,98
30
17000
44769,99
18/08/2025
15
8000
21006
1
400
1067,2
19/08/2025
0
0
0
27
19239
51459,43
20/08/2025
18
7000
18730
4
3000
8094
21/08/2025
7
3000
7974
0
0
0
22/08/2025
6
1000
2664
14
8000
21656
25/08/2025
18
12000
32580
14
8000
21998
26/08/2025
51
32000
82170
0
0
0
27/08/2025
10
7000
17850
3
3000
7770
28/08/2025
0
0
0
6
10000
25630
29/08/2025
22
12000
30180
4
5000
12615
01/09/2025
7
5000
12544
7
7500
18910
02/09/2025
14
8000
19846
7
5000
12420
03/09/2025
20
9000
22054
5
5000
12390
04/09/2025
22
6500
16118,5
11
12500
30975
05/09/2025
25
15000
36570
6
5000
12390
08/09/2025
19
13000
31226
4
5000
12120
09/09/2025
22
13000
31892
10
17500
42840
10/09/2025
17
12000
29622
13
17500
43365
11/09/2025
4
2450
6030,1
30
42000
107048
12/09/2025
16
10001
26214,62
9
5000
13193,98
15/09/2025
28
17000
43942
11
7000
18516
16/09/2025
25
9719
24397,32
6
4000
10146
17/09/2025
9
6000
15320
14
11000
28158
18/09/2025
11
9000
22872
15
11000
28080
19/09/2025
30
19000
48614
24
16484
42526,72
22/09/2025
37
24000
59994
13
10000
25242
23/09/2025
21
10000
25538
46
21000
53430
24/09/2025
16
12000
30264
15
8000
20251,96
25/09/2025
10
7000
17594,41
16
5283
13403,15
26/09/2025
15
10000
25356
42
19001
48404,56
29/09/2025
32
13454
34361,88
29
15427
39569,1
30/09/2025
31
25000
63531,26
57
33000
84871,56
01/10/2025
18
13600
36632,33
42
35000
95003,94
02/10/2025
43
22000
61177,99
57
32000
89399,98
03/10/2025
15
8000
22371,98
26
17000
47999,99
06/10/2025
63
36084
97940,63
23
15101
41962,68
07/10/2025
11
7000
19454
9
8000
22464
08/10/2025
1
1
2,79
11
8001
22730,79
09/10/2025
25
20001
55764,82
3
2001
5626,82
10/10/2025
5
3001
8492,77
24
19001
54160,77
13/10/2025
38
26384
76365,42
58
41000
119835,47
14/10/2025
33
16000
45099,98
35
24000
68730,97
15/10/2025
32
26000
75458
25
17000
50054
16/10/2025
17
12000
33784
34
24000
68622
17/10/2025
23
9000
25680
1
1000
2868
20/10/2025
16
13000
36574
26
18000
51464
21/10/2025
5
2067
5966,83
10
7000
20454
22/10/2025
26
18000
52746
44
31000
91526
23/10/2025
31
24000
70018,36
14
10000
29230
24/10/2025
29
18000
51498
24
15000
43166
27/10/2025
24
19000
54682
19
11000
32064
28/10/2025
18
13000
36780
12
9000
25566
29/10/2025
14
11095
31287,43
10
9000
25812
30/10/2025
7
6000
16710
3
2000
5634
31/10/2025
11
9000
25104
16
8000
22500
03/11/2025
6
6000
16698
13
8000
22632
04/11/2025
22
14000
38818
6
5000
13968
05/11/2025
8
4000
11004
6
6000
16722
06/11/2025
19
14200
38479,6
0
0
0
07/11/2025
9
8000
21326
4
4000
10812
10/11/2025
3
1928
5138,34
14
12000
32396
11/11/2025
1
1000
2680
15
7000
18990
12/11/2025
14
12000
32574
28
19000
52537,04
13/11/2025
24
16000
44482
16
11000
30870
14/11/2025
14
6000
16352
0
0
0
17/11/2025
22
15000
40572
6
5000
13800
18/11/2025
24
16183
42496,87
7
6000
15906
19/11/2025
24
20000
52640
32
23000
60943,31
20/11/2025
1
1
3,01
82
45201
136914,61
21/11/2025
31
17201
46495,99
1
1
2,79
24/11/2025
6
6000
15438
19
16000
42250
25/11/2025
23
12224
31818,4
19
11000
28788
26/11/2025
5
4000
10484
7
5000
13260
27/11/2025
10
8000
21135,98
17
12000
31868
28/11/2025
2
1000
2660
9
7000
18818
01/12/2025
21
13000
34466
10
5000
13290
02/12/2025
20
17000
44480
15
11000
29112
03/12/2025
17
11000
28072
0
0
0
04/12/2025
5
4000
10460
33
14000
36516
05/12/2025
0
0
0
31
19000
50944
08/12/2025
5
5000
13450
7
6000
16380
09/12/2025
17
12000
31824
8
6000
15852
10/12/2025
12
7000
18554
11
7000
18704
11/12/2025
5
2000
5410
12
10000
27182
12/12/2025
33
23000
61084
0
0
0
15/12/2025
4
4000
10532
8
4000
10658
16/12/2025
8
7000
18680
19
13000
34934
17/12/2025
8
7000
18794
32
22000
60002
18/12/2025
7
5000
14020
16
14000
39406
19/12/2025
17
13000
36488
8
5000
14146
22/12/2025
14
12000
33036
1
1000
2804
23/12/2025
14
11000
30058
15
4525
12419,15
24/12/2025
4
2000
5434
4
3000
8184
29/12/2025
8
7080
19264,08
13
9000
24534
30/12/2025
1
1000
2732
13
8000
22120
31/12/2025
10
8000
22072
1
1000
2750
