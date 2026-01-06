Regulatory News:

Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR) to NATIXIS ODDO BHF, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31, 2025:

88 176 shares

€312 457.03

As a reminder, when the contract was established, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

91 782 shares

€329 518.25

From July 1, 2025 to December 31, 2025, the following transactions were executed:

2 037 purchase transactions

1 992 sale transactions

During that period, the volumes traded were:

1 289 947 shares and €3 437 518.43 on purchase

1 334 734 shares and €3 605 332.76 on sale

This statement is available on the website of Elior Group: www.eliorgroup.com

(investors/regulated information/regulated information/information relating to the liquidity contract)

ELIOR GROUP

Société anonyme

Head office: 9-11 allée de l'Arche, Paris La Défense Cedex (92032)

408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre

Listing Market: Euronext Paris

Eurolist segment B

ISIN code: FR0011950732

Appendix: Details of transactions by trading day

Date PURCHASES SALES Number of purchase transactions Number of shares purchased For an amount of Number of sale transactions Number of shares sold For an amount of Total 2037 1289947 3437518,43 1992 1334734 3605332,75 01/07/2025 14 10000 25590 14 6037 15564,07 02/07/2025 17 13000 33774 24 12641 33167,42 03/07/2025 8 4001 10478,63 16 8360 22090,8 04/07/2025 27 12770 32885,55 6 2024 5199,89 07/07/2025 30 14000 35808 12 8000 20588 08/07/2025 2 2000 5082 36 17000 43958 09/07/2025 8 5000 13144 13 8051 21323,46 10/07/2025 9 7000 18678 14 9000 24146 11/07/2025 18 12000 31842 4 3000 8016 14/07/2025 30 9000 23330 4 3000 7842 15/07/2025 11 9000 23436 9 8033 20975,05 16/07/2025 20 12000 30726 4 4000 10264 17/07/2025 12 10000 25388 17 11000 28018 18/07/2025 8 3000 7719,48 27 13000 33468 21/07/2025 6 4000 10350 15 11252 29358,78 22/07/2025 11 7000 18400 14 6000 15864 23/07/2025 13 6000 15954 16 8000 21356 24/07/2025 14 11000 29580 33 21670 58729,72 25/07/2025 17 10000 26784 17 13000 35360 28/07/2025 35 25000 67440 9 5000 13876 29/07/2025 16 8000 20952 0 0 0 30/07/2025 12 6000 15530 1 1000 2614 31/07/2025 3 2000 5154 10 7000 18266 01/08/2025 27 14001 36032,6 3 2001 5176,6 04/08/2025 24 17000 42852 8 6000 15270 05/08/2025 14 6000 15000 10 6000 15084 06/08/2025 1 1 2,5 12 8000 20216 07/08/2025 7 5000 12764 16 10000 25510 08/08/2025 10 3000 7636 6 4000 10252 11/08/2025 14 10000 25254 1 1000 2560 12/08/2025 1 1000 2502 9 6000 15198 13/08/2025 6 4000 10198 14 8000 20438 14/08/2025 4 1000 2566 21 13000 33982 15/08/2025 7 3000 7831,98 30 17000 44769,99 18/08/2025 15 8000 21006 1 400 1067,2 19/08/2025 0 0 0 27 19239 51459,43 20/08/2025 18 7000 18730 4 3000 8094 21/08/2025 7 3000 7974 0 0 0 22/08/2025 6 1000 2664 14 8000 21656 25/08/2025 18 12000 32580 14 8000 21998 26/08/2025 51 32000 82170 0 0 0 27/08/2025 10 7000 17850 3 3000 7770 28/08/2025 0 0 0 6 10000 25630 29/08/2025 22 12000 30180 4 5000 12615 01/09/2025 7 5000 12544 7 7500 18910 02/09/2025 14 8000 19846 7 5000 12420 03/09/2025 20 9000 22054 5 5000 12390 04/09/2025 22 6500 16118,5 11 12500 30975 05/09/2025 25 15000 36570 6 5000 12390 08/09/2025 19 13000 31226 4 5000 12120 09/09/2025 22 13000 31892 10 17500 42840 10/09/2025 17 12000 29622 13 17500 43365 11/09/2025 4 2450 6030,1 30 42000 107048 12/09/2025 16 10001 26214,62 9 5000 13193,98 15/09/2025 28 17000 43942 11 7000 18516 16/09/2025 25 9719 24397,32 6 4000 10146 17/09/2025 9 6000 15320 14 11000 28158 18/09/2025 11 9000 22872 15 11000 28080 19/09/2025 30 19000 48614 24 16484 42526,72 22/09/2025 37 24000 59994 13 10000 25242 23/09/2025 21 10000 25538 46 21000 53430 24/09/2025 16 12000 30264 15 8000 20251,96 25/09/2025 10 7000 17594,41 16 5283 13403,15 26/09/2025 15 10000 25356 42 19001 48404,56 29/09/2025 32 13454 34361,88 29 15427 39569,1 30/09/2025 31 25000 63531,26 57 33000 84871,56 01/10/2025 18 13600 36632,33 42 35000 95003,94 02/10/2025 43 22000 61177,99 57 32000 89399,98 03/10/2025 15 8000 22371,98 26 17000 47999,99 06/10/2025 63 36084 97940,63 23 15101 41962,68 07/10/2025 11 7000 19454 9 8000 22464 08/10/2025 1 1 2,79 11 8001 22730,79 09/10/2025 25 20001 55764,82 3 2001 5626,82 10/10/2025 5 3001 8492,77 24 19001 54160,77 13/10/2025 38 26384 76365,42 58 41000 119835,47 14/10/2025 33 16000 45099,98 35 24000 68730,97 15/10/2025 32 26000 75458 25 17000 50054 16/10/2025 17 12000 33784 34 24000 68622 17/10/2025 23 9000 25680 1 1000 2868 20/10/2025 16 13000 36574 26 18000 51464 21/10/2025 5 2067 5966,83 10 7000 20454 22/10/2025 26 18000 52746 44 31000 91526 23/10/2025 31 24000 70018,36 14 10000 29230 24/10/2025 29 18000 51498 24 15000 43166 27/10/2025 24 19000 54682 19 11000 32064 28/10/2025 18 13000 36780 12 9000 25566 29/10/2025 14 11095 31287,43 10 9000 25812 30/10/2025 7 6000 16710 3 2000 5634 31/10/2025 11 9000 25104 16 8000 22500 03/11/2025 6 6000 16698 13 8000 22632 04/11/2025 22 14000 38818 6 5000 13968 05/11/2025 8 4000 11004 6 6000 16722 06/11/2025 19 14200 38479,6 0 0 0 07/11/2025 9 8000 21326 4 4000 10812 10/11/2025 3 1928 5138,34 14 12000 32396 11/11/2025 1 1000 2680 15 7000 18990 12/11/2025 14 12000 32574 28 19000 52537,04 13/11/2025 24 16000 44482 16 11000 30870 14/11/2025 14 6000 16352 0 0 0 17/11/2025 22 15000 40572 6 5000 13800 18/11/2025 24 16183 42496,87 7 6000 15906 19/11/2025 24 20000 52640 32 23000 60943,31 20/11/2025 1 1 3,01 82 45201 136914,61 21/11/2025 31 17201 46495,99 1 1 2,79 24/11/2025 6 6000 15438 19 16000 42250 25/11/2025 23 12224 31818,4 19 11000 28788 26/11/2025 5 4000 10484 7 5000 13260 27/11/2025 10 8000 21135,98 17 12000 31868 28/11/2025 2 1000 2660 9 7000 18818 01/12/2025 21 13000 34466 10 5000 13290 02/12/2025 20 17000 44480 15 11000 29112 03/12/2025 17 11000 28072 0 0 0 04/12/2025 5 4000 10460 33 14000 36516 05/12/2025 0 0 0 31 19000 50944 08/12/2025 5 5000 13450 7 6000 16380 09/12/2025 17 12000 31824 8 6000 15852 10/12/2025 12 7000 18554 11 7000 18704 11/12/2025 5 2000 5410 12 10000 27182 12/12/2025 33 23000 61084 0 0 0 15/12/2025 4 4000 10532 8 4000 10658 16/12/2025 8 7000 18680 19 13000 34934 17/12/2025 8 7000 18794 32 22000 60002 18/12/2025 7 5000 14020 16 14000 39406 19/12/2025 17 13000 36488 8 5000 14146 22/12/2025 14 12000 33036 1 1000 2804 23/12/2025 14 11000 30058 15 4525 12419,15 24/12/2025 4 2000 5434 4 3000 8184 29/12/2025 8 7080 19264,08 13 9000 24534 30/12/2025 1 1000 2732 13 8000 22120 31/12/2025 10 8000 22072 1 1000 2750

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260106852487/en/

Contacts:

ELIOR GROUP