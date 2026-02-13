Disclosure in trading in own shares

Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined shareholders' general meeting on February 4, 2026 to trade on its shares, and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR) declares the following purchases of its own shares on February 9, 2026:

Issuer name LEI Code Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) ELIOR 969500LYSYS0E800SQ95 02/09/2026 FR0011950732 160 041 2,7797 XPAR ELIOR 969500LYSYS0E800SQ95 02/09/2026 FR0011950732 116 204 2,7735 CEUX ELIOR 969500LYSYS0E800SQ95 02/09/2026 FR0011950732 16 555 2,7748 AQEU ELIOR 969500LYSYS0E800SQ95 02/09/2026 FR0011950732 19 565 2,7742 TQEX TOTAL 312 365 2,7768

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group is a world leader in contract catering and multiservices, and a benchmark player in the business industry, local authority, education and health welfare markets. With strong positions in eleven countries, the Group generated €6.15 billion in revenue in fiscal 2024-2025. Our 133,000 employees cater for 3.2 million people every day at 20,200 restaurants and points of sale on three continents, and provide a range of services designed to take care of buildings and their occupants while protecting the environment. The Group's business model is built on both innovation and social responsibility. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching advanced level in 2015.

To find out more, visit www.eliorgroup.com/Follow Elior Group on X: @Elior_Group

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260213370144/en/

Contacts:

Elior Group