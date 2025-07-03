Anzeige
WKN: A143UH | ISIN: US50127T1097 | Ticker-Symbol: KUR
Tradegate
03.07.25 | 15:35
4,960 Euro
+0,83 % +0,041
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
KURA ONCOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KURA ONCOLOGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8715,26219:39
4,9205,02619:00
03.07.2025 13:36 Uhr
Kura Oncology, Inc.: Kura Oncology Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SAN DIEGO, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced that on July 1, 2025, the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors (the "Compensation Committee") granted inducement awards consisting of nonstatutory stock options to purchase 141,750 shares of common stock to eight (8) new employees under the Company's 2023 Inducement Option Plan, as amended. The Compensation Committee approved the stock options as an inducement material to such employees' employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Each stock option has an exercise price equal to $5.60 per share, the Company's closing sales price on July 1, 2025, and will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date and the balance of the underlying shares vesting monthly thereafter over 36 months, subject to the new employees' continued service relationship with the Company through the applicable vesting dates. The stock options are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's 2023 Inducement Option Plan, as amended, and the terms and conditions of an applicable stock option agreement covering the grant.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Company's pipeline consists of small molecule drug candidates designed to target cancer signaling pathways. Ziftomenib, a once-daily, oral menin inhibitor, is the first and only investigational therapy to receive Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for the treatment of relapsed/refractory ("R/R") NPM1-mutant acute myeloid leukemia ("AML"). In November 2024, Kura Oncology entered into a global strategic collaboration agreement with Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize ziftomenib for AML and other hematologic malignancies. Enrollment in a Phase 2 registration-directed trial of ziftomenib in R/R NPM1-mutant AML has been completed, and in the second quarter of 2025, the companies announced the FDA's acceptance of a New Drug Application for ziftomenib for the treatment of adult patients with R/R NPM1-mutant AML and assignment of a Prescription Drug User Fee Act target action date of November 30, 2025. Kura Oncology and Kyowa Kirin are also conducting a series of clinical trials to evaluate ziftomenib in combination with current standards of care in newly diagnosed and R/R NPM1-mutant and KMT2A-rearranged AML. KO-2806, a next-generation farnesyl transferase inhibitor, is being evaluated in a Phase 1 dose-escalation trial as a monotherapy and in combination with targeted therapies for patients with various solid tumors. Tipifarnib, a potent and selective farnesyl transferase inhibitor, is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial in combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. For additional information, please visit Kura's website at https://kuraoncology.com/ and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Investors:
Patti Bank
Managing Director
(415) 513-1284
patti.bank@icrhealthcare.com

Media:
media@kuraoncology.com



