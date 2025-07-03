Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entered into between Teleperformance and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of June 30, 2025:
129,485 shares
- €3,723,524.57 in cash
- Number of executions on buy side over the semester: 6,410
- Number of executions on sell side over the semester: 6,857
- Traded volume on buy side over the semester: 703,398 shares for €63,984,246.63
- Traded volume on sell side over the semester: 709,233 shares for €64,928,815.62
It is reminded that, as of December 31, 2024, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:
135,320 shares
- €2,727,430.01 in cash
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,658
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,034
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 557,695 shares for €53,548,599.57
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 545,585 shares for €52,970,943.39
It is also reminded that at the time of the implementation of the contract, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:
14,000 shares
- €6,135,798.16 in cash
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
About Teleperformance Group (TP)
TP (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: TEPRF.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP) is a global leader in digital business services which consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front office customer care to back-office functions, including operations consulting and high-value digital transformation services. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The teams of multilingual, inspired, and passionate experts and advisors, spread in close to 100 countries, as well as the Group's local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2024, TP reported consolidated revenue of €10,280 million (US$11 billion) and net profit of €523 million.
TP shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, TP shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.
For more information: www.tp.com
Buy Side
Sell Side
Number of executions
Number of shares
Traded volume in EUR
Number of executions
Number of shares
Traded volume in EUR
Total
6 410
703 398
63 984 246,63
6 857
709 233
64 928 815,62
01/02/2025
23
3 600
298 008,00
30
3 000
248 970,00
01/03/2025
33
3 400
280 398,00
28
3 400
280 772,00
01/06/2025
1
200
16 960,00
56
4 200
356 370,00
01/07/2025
65
5 800
492 246,00
53
4 800
408 192,00
01/08/2025
74
8 300
682 758,00
46
5 800
480 762,00
01/09/2025
42
4 400
372 812,00
01/10/2025
57
6 600
557 634,00
42
4 800
407 568,00
01/13/2025
60
5 000
411 000,00
35
3 601
296 902,45
01/14/2025
73
6 800
571 744,00
84
8 699
733 586,67
01/15/2025
39
4 700
396 868,00
57
5 600
473 872,00
01/16/2025
43
5 000
413 500,00
31
3 800
316 730,00
01/17/2025
32
3 200
274 016,00
01/20/2025
53
4 000
347 120,00
54
4 600
399 924,00
01/21/2025
50
5 200
450 060,00
68
5 700
494 874,00
01/22/2025
49
5 200
453 336,00
53
4 600
402 500,00
01/23/2025
63
6 000
518 280,00
64
5 400
467 046,00
01/24/2025
13
2 200
192 060,00
52
5 000
436 900,00
01/27/2025
93
9 000
787 050,00
103
10 300
905 164,00
01/28/2025
15
1 600
144 320,00
50
5 200
474 916,00
01/29/2025
73
7 800
716 664,00
54
4 000
370 480,00
01/30/2025
20
2 600
238 680,00
25
3 200
294 208,00
01/31/2025
56
5 400
493 506,00
47
4 400
403 260,00
02/03/2025
71
6 600
579 942,00
31
2 800
247 856,00
02/04/2025
23
2 800
249 424,00
48
5 200
466 596,00
02/05/2025
38
4 000
363 760,00
27
3 800
346 940,00
02/06/2025
37
3 600
333 360,00
54
6 200
575 298,00
02/07/2025
47
4 402
409 121,88
38
4 800
447 264,00
02/10/2025
35
5 000
470 050,00
61
6 300
593 208,00
02/11/2025
25
2 000
190 100,00
34
3 400
324 258,00
02/12/2025
49
4 400
433 092,00
77
7 600
752 324,00
02/13/2025
56
5 407
538 050,57
68
6 300
627 480,00
02/14/2025
18
2 000
201 620,00
68
5 600
569 296,00
02/17/2025
30
2 700
273 483,00
9
619
62 748,03
02/18/2025
36
3 667
368 863,53
37
3 981
401 404,23
02/19/2025
55
5 226
524 272,32
31
2 200
223 454,00
02/20/2025
54
4 100
404 506,00
38
4 100
405 818,00
02/21/2025
8
600
59 262,00
37
3 600
358 164,00
02/24/2025
40
5 000
505 900,00
55
5 200
527 904,00
02/25/2025
38
4 268
431 409,44
37
3 868
391 635,00
02/26/2025
9
1 000
101 820,00
41
4 000
410 040,00
02/27/2025
80
7 400
750 582,00
27
2 491
254 131,82
02/28/2025
102
10 200
920 856,00
63
9 400
869 970,00
03/03/2025
69
8 400
793 464,00
135
12 020
1 145 746,40
03/04/2025
104
9 000
867 510,00
67
6 800
658 240,00
03/05/2025
80
5 800
573 214,00
03/06/2025
54
6 297
659 044,02
03/07/2025
69
7 000
726 110,00
7
800
83 560,00
03/10/2025
81
7 701
782 960,67
55
6 800
693 192,00
03/11/2025
73
10 620
1 068 372,00
47
6 600
669 504,00
03/12/2025
67
8 200
807 290,00
45
5 200
515 944,00
03/13/2025
102
9 472
914 900,48
86
10 600
1 025 868,00
03/14/2025
99
10 700
1 039 505,00
76
9 400
915 278,00
03/17/2025
56
6 400
618 624,00
61
6 400
619 904,00
03/18/2025
38
5 400
520 614,00
65
5 600
541 240,00
03/19/2025
49
5 301
510 592,32
53
5 500
530 970,00
03/20/2025
44
4 728
451 524,00
21
2 000
192 880,00
03/21/2025
42
2 800
257 992,00
03/24/2025
56
6 800
629 068,00
86
7 600
704 672,00
03/25/2025
45
3 829
354 488,82
57
5 600
519 792,00
03/26/2025
49
5 971
559 661,83
59
6 200
582 056,00
03/27/2025
81
10 200
971 040,00
110
14 600
1 399 556,00
03/28/2025
96
10 200
1 003 170,00
76
8 600
849 766,00
03/31/2025
50
5 800
541 082,00
7
1 000
94 460,00
04/01/2025
31
3 700
343 804,00
51
4 300
400 244,00
04/02/2025
63
6 600
607 002,00
33
4 200
388 206,00
04/03/2025
78
8 800
777 744,00
57
7 000
620 130,00
04/04/2025
76
8 200
701 346,00
40
5 200
447 200,00
04/07/2025
128
14 500
1 186 680,00
103
11 800
981 760,00
04/08/2025
97
10 800
922 644,00
144
12 400
1 061 936,00
04/09/2025
118
11 800
989 784,00
72
10 000
841 300,00
04/10/2025
77
11 600
1 019 292,00
185
16 400
1 459 436,00
04/11/2025
76
9 400
813 382,00
105
10 000
867 300,00
04/14/2025
42
5 200
458 848,00
87
8 600
762 046,00
04/15/2025
37
4 000
362 080,00
58
6 100
553 575,00
04/16/2025
74
7 800
709 254,00
57
6 800
619 140,00
04/17/2025
47
5 800
521 594,00
35
4 400
396 704,00
04/22/2025
56
6 800
602 480,00
46
7 000
621 040,00
04/23/2025
41
5 410
488 577,10
64
6 800
615 672,00
04/24/2025
43
5 290
475 253,60
48
5 650
509 460,50
04/25/2025
71
8 200
750 218,00
67
9 000
824 580,00
04/28/2025
20
3 200
296 192,00
52
5 859
545 004,18
04/29/2025
46
5 000
473 900,00
44
4 801
456 383,06
04/30/2025
44
4 400
420 332,00
57
6 399
613 792,08
05/02/2025
77
9 600
894 912,00
41
3 000
290 550,00
05/05/2025
60
6 800
594 524,00
35
5 400
473 202,00
05/06/2025
19
2 600
230 334,00
62
6 400
572 032,00
05/07/2025
41
6 000
543 540,00
28
4 400
399 432,00
05/08/2025
12
1 600
144 080,00
50
5 800
529 714,00
05/09/2025
47
4 800
446 976,00
75
9 800
914 340,00
05/12/2025
75
6 200
593 340,00
05/13/2025
35
4 400
431 816,00
42
5 000
492 450,00
05/14/2025
71
7 400
726 014,00
67
5 000
492 450,00
05/15/2025
81
8 400
807 828,00
64
7 400
712 250,00
05/16/2025
32
3 400
324 020,00
29
2 400
229 440,00
05/19/2025
35
3 300
311 454,00
25
2 600
245 908,00
05/20/2025
29
3 325
315 974,75
50
4 820
459 008,60
05/21/2025
54
5 275
498 645,75
39
4 200
397 572,00
05/22/2025
60
8 200
769 718,00
62
7 200
677 228,00
05/23/2025
74
8 200
758 090,00
89
10 600
983 786,00
05/26/2025
82
9 935
889 877,95
66
8 000
715 840,00
05/27/2025
112
9 765
877 189,95
71
6 800
611 524,00
05/28/2025
53
8 000
717 200,00
74
7 000
628 320,00
05/29/2025
93
10 000
901 400,00
85
7 996
724 037,80
05/30/2025
37
6 000
532 980,00
52
5 400
480 276,00
06/02/2025
49
5 300
467 301,00
47
4 700
414 822,00
06/03/2025
47
5 400
466 668,00
06/04/2025
10
1 012
87 770,76
40
4 600
403 282,00
06/05/2025
37
4 400
394 196,00
76
6 800
611 388,00
06/06/2025
7
1 000
90 940,00
32
2 204
201 269,28
06/09/2025
34
3 400
314 840,00
90
9 800
911 106,00
06/10/2025
10
1 200
112 200,00
13
2 200
207 504,00
06/11/2025
82
9 600
913 536,00
90
9 600
914 688,00
06/12/2025
63
4 800
448 848,00
18
1 200
112 464,00
06/13/2025
87
7 805
705 728,10
43
3 800
344 242,00
06/16/2025
10
1 200
109 152,00
56
4 000
366 600,00
06/17/2025
34
3 820
357 361,00
63
5 300
497 246,00
06/18/2025
83
10 000
936 500,00
43
5 508
522 378,72
06/19/2025
84
13 000
1 072 110,00
60
3 800
318 478,00
06/20/2025
65
9 400
722 390,00
48
4 800
372 096,00
06/23/2025
52
6 000
448 680,00
59
6 200
466 116,00
06/24/2025
9
801
61 973,37
59
3 600
280 476,00
06/25/2025
45
5 400
428 166,00
38
4 400
349 668,00
06/26/2025
41
4 800
381 552,00
62
5 600
445 816,00
06/27/2025
47
4 000
323 240,00
32
4 014
324 812,88
06/30/2025
71
6 268
514 477,44
68
6 406
526 252,90
Contacts:
Teleperformance Group