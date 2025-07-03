Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Teleperformance and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of June 30, 2025:

129,485 shares

- €3,723,524.57 in cash

- Number of executions on buy side over the semester: 6,410

- Number of executions on sell side over the semester: 6,857

- Traded volume on buy side over the semester: 703,398 shares for €63,984,246.63

- Traded volume on sell side over the semester: 709,233 shares for €64,928,815.62

It is reminded that, as of December 31, 2024, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

135,320 shares

- €2,727,430.01 in cash

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,658

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,034

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 557,695 shares for €53,548,599.57

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 545,585 shares for €52,970,943.39

It is also reminded that at the time of the implementation of the contract, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

14,000 shares

- €6,135,798.16 in cash

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

About Teleperformance Group (TP)

TP (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: TEPRF.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP) is a global leader in digital business services which consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front office customer care to back-office functions, including operations consulting and high-value digital transformation services. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The teams of multilingual, inspired, and passionate experts and advisors, spread in close to 100 countries, as well as the Group's local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2024, TP reported consolidated revenue of €10,280 million (US$11 billion) and net profit of €523 million.

TP shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, TP shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

For more information: www.tp.com

Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 6 410 703 398 63 984 246,63 6 857 709 233 64 928 815,62 01/02/2025 23 3 600 298 008,00 30 3 000 248 970,00 01/03/2025 33 3 400 280 398,00 28 3 400 280 772,00 01/06/2025 1 200 16 960,00 56 4 200 356 370,00 01/07/2025 65 5 800 492 246,00 53 4 800 408 192,00 01/08/2025 74 8 300 682 758,00 46 5 800 480 762,00 01/09/2025 42 4 400 372 812,00 01/10/2025 57 6 600 557 634,00 42 4 800 407 568,00 01/13/2025 60 5 000 411 000,00 35 3 601 296 902,45 01/14/2025 73 6 800 571 744,00 84 8 699 733 586,67 01/15/2025 39 4 700 396 868,00 57 5 600 473 872,00 01/16/2025 43 5 000 413 500,00 31 3 800 316 730,00 01/17/2025 32 3 200 274 016,00 01/20/2025 53 4 000 347 120,00 54 4 600 399 924,00 01/21/2025 50 5 200 450 060,00 68 5 700 494 874,00 01/22/2025 49 5 200 453 336,00 53 4 600 402 500,00 01/23/2025 63 6 000 518 280,00 64 5 400 467 046,00 01/24/2025 13 2 200 192 060,00 52 5 000 436 900,00 01/27/2025 93 9 000 787 050,00 103 10 300 905 164,00 01/28/2025 15 1 600 144 320,00 50 5 200 474 916,00 01/29/2025 73 7 800 716 664,00 54 4 000 370 480,00 01/30/2025 20 2 600 238 680,00 25 3 200 294 208,00 01/31/2025 56 5 400 493 506,00 47 4 400 403 260,00 02/03/2025 71 6 600 579 942,00 31 2 800 247 856,00 02/04/2025 23 2 800 249 424,00 48 5 200 466 596,00 02/05/2025 38 4 000 363 760,00 27 3 800 346 940,00 02/06/2025 37 3 600 333 360,00 54 6 200 575 298,00 02/07/2025 47 4 402 409 121,88 38 4 800 447 264,00 02/10/2025 35 5 000 470 050,00 61 6 300 593 208,00 02/11/2025 25 2 000 190 100,00 34 3 400 324 258,00 02/12/2025 49 4 400 433 092,00 77 7 600 752 324,00 02/13/2025 56 5 407 538 050,57 68 6 300 627 480,00 02/14/2025 18 2 000 201 620,00 68 5 600 569 296,00 02/17/2025 30 2 700 273 483,00 9 619 62 748,03 02/18/2025 36 3 667 368 863,53 37 3 981 401 404,23 02/19/2025 55 5 226 524 272,32 31 2 200 223 454,00 02/20/2025 54 4 100 404 506,00 38 4 100 405 818,00 02/21/2025 8 600 59 262,00 37 3 600 358 164,00 02/24/2025 40 5 000 505 900,00 55 5 200 527 904,00 02/25/2025 38 4 268 431 409,44 37 3 868 391 635,00 02/26/2025 9 1 000 101 820,00 41 4 000 410 040,00 02/27/2025 80 7 400 750 582,00 27 2 491 254 131,82 02/28/2025 102 10 200 920 856,00 63 9 400 869 970,00 03/03/2025 69 8 400 793 464,00 135 12 020 1 145 746,40 03/04/2025 104 9 000 867 510,00 67 6 800 658 240,00 03/05/2025 80 5 800 573 214,00 03/06/2025 54 6 297 659 044,02 03/07/2025 69 7 000 726 110,00 7 800 83 560,00 03/10/2025 81 7 701 782 960,67 55 6 800 693 192,00 03/11/2025 73 10 620 1 068 372,00 47 6 600 669 504,00 03/12/2025 67 8 200 807 290,00 45 5 200 515 944,00 03/13/2025 102 9 472 914 900,48 86 10 600 1 025 868,00 03/14/2025 99 10 700 1 039 505,00 76 9 400 915 278,00 03/17/2025 56 6 400 618 624,00 61 6 400 619 904,00 03/18/2025 38 5 400 520 614,00 65 5 600 541 240,00 03/19/2025 49 5 301 510 592,32 53 5 500 530 970,00 03/20/2025 44 4 728 451 524,00 21 2 000 192 880,00 03/21/2025 42 2 800 257 992,00 03/24/2025 56 6 800 629 068,00 86 7 600 704 672,00 03/25/2025 45 3 829 354 488,82 57 5 600 519 792,00 03/26/2025 49 5 971 559 661,83 59 6 200 582 056,00 03/27/2025 81 10 200 971 040,00 110 14 600 1 399 556,00 03/28/2025 96 10 200 1 003 170,00 76 8 600 849 766,00 03/31/2025 50 5 800 541 082,00 7 1 000 94 460,00 04/01/2025 31 3 700 343 804,00 51 4 300 400 244,00 04/02/2025 63 6 600 607 002,00 33 4 200 388 206,00 04/03/2025 78 8 800 777 744,00 57 7 000 620 130,00 04/04/2025 76 8 200 701 346,00 40 5 200 447 200,00 04/07/2025 128 14 500 1 186 680,00 103 11 800 981 760,00 04/08/2025 97 10 800 922 644,00 144 12 400 1 061 936,00 04/09/2025 118 11 800 989 784,00 72 10 000 841 300,00 04/10/2025 77 11 600 1 019 292,00 185 16 400 1 459 436,00 04/11/2025 76 9 400 813 382,00 105 10 000 867 300,00 04/14/2025 42 5 200 458 848,00 87 8 600 762 046,00 04/15/2025 37 4 000 362 080,00 58 6 100 553 575,00 04/16/2025 74 7 800 709 254,00 57 6 800 619 140,00 04/17/2025 47 5 800 521 594,00 35 4 400 396 704,00 04/22/2025 56 6 800 602 480,00 46 7 000 621 040,00 04/23/2025 41 5 410 488 577,10 64 6 800 615 672,00 04/24/2025 43 5 290 475 253,60 48 5 650 509 460,50 04/25/2025 71 8 200 750 218,00 67 9 000 824 580,00 04/28/2025 20 3 200 296 192,00 52 5 859 545 004,18 04/29/2025 46 5 000 473 900,00 44 4 801 456 383,06 04/30/2025 44 4 400 420 332,00 57 6 399 613 792,08 05/02/2025 77 9 600 894 912,00 41 3 000 290 550,00 05/05/2025 60 6 800 594 524,00 35 5 400 473 202,00 05/06/2025 19 2 600 230 334,00 62 6 400 572 032,00 05/07/2025 41 6 000 543 540,00 28 4 400 399 432,00 05/08/2025 12 1 600 144 080,00 50 5 800 529 714,00 05/09/2025 47 4 800 446 976,00 75 9 800 914 340,00 05/12/2025 75 6 200 593 340,00 05/13/2025 35 4 400 431 816,00 42 5 000 492 450,00 05/14/2025 71 7 400 726 014,00 67 5 000 492 450,00 05/15/2025 81 8 400 807 828,00 64 7 400 712 250,00 05/16/2025 32 3 400 324 020,00 29 2 400 229 440,00 05/19/2025 35 3 300 311 454,00 25 2 600 245 908,00 05/20/2025 29 3 325 315 974,75 50 4 820 459 008,60 05/21/2025 54 5 275 498 645,75 39 4 200 397 572,00 05/22/2025 60 8 200 769 718,00 62 7 200 677 228,00 05/23/2025 74 8 200 758 090,00 89 10 600 983 786,00 05/26/2025 82 9 935 889 877,95 66 8 000 715 840,00 05/27/2025 112 9 765 877 189,95 71 6 800 611 524,00 05/28/2025 53 8 000 717 200,00 74 7 000 628 320,00 05/29/2025 93 10 000 901 400,00 85 7 996 724 037,80 05/30/2025 37 6 000 532 980,00 52 5 400 480 276,00 06/02/2025 49 5 300 467 301,00 47 4 700 414 822,00 06/03/2025 47 5 400 466 668,00 06/04/2025 10 1 012 87 770,76 40 4 600 403 282,00 06/05/2025 37 4 400 394 196,00 76 6 800 611 388,00 06/06/2025 7 1 000 90 940,00 32 2 204 201 269,28 06/09/2025 34 3 400 314 840,00 90 9 800 911 106,00 06/10/2025 10 1 200 112 200,00 13 2 200 207 504,00 06/11/2025 82 9 600 913 536,00 90 9 600 914 688,00 06/12/2025 63 4 800 448 848,00 18 1 200 112 464,00 06/13/2025 87 7 805 705 728,10 43 3 800 344 242,00 06/16/2025 10 1 200 109 152,00 56 4 000 366 600,00 06/17/2025 34 3 820 357 361,00 63 5 300 497 246,00 06/18/2025 83 10 000 936 500,00 43 5 508 522 378,72 06/19/2025 84 13 000 1 072 110,00 60 3 800 318 478,00 06/20/2025 65 9 400 722 390,00 48 4 800 372 096,00 06/23/2025 52 6 000 448 680,00 59 6 200 466 116,00 06/24/2025 9 801 61 973,37 59 3 600 280 476,00 06/25/2025 45 5 400 428 166,00 38 4 400 349 668,00 06/26/2025 41 4 800 381 552,00 62 5 600 445 816,00 06/27/2025 47 4 000 323 240,00 32 4 014 324 812,88 06/30/2025 71 6 268 514 477,44 68 6 406 526 252,90

