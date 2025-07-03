Today, the StaRUG Plan received the approval of the required majorities, and the court confirmed the StaRUG Plan.

The plan shall ensure that voxeljet is capitalized to focus on operations, customers, suppliers, subsidiaries and employees.

voxeljet AG (the "Company", "voxeljet", or "we"), a provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers, today announced that main investor Anzu Special Acquisition Corp II ("Anzu") will contribute new equity capital of EUR 2.5 million as part of a plan confirmed today by the court in Munich. The plan additionally provides for a debt waiver totalling EUR 3.5 million debt owed to Anzu and extension of the debt maturity until 2031. These measures are intended to ensure the Company's long-term financing and position voxeljet for future success.

CEO Rudolf Franz comments: "We implemented the necessary process in a short period of time to minimize disruption to our operating business. With the court's confirmation of the plan, we believe this phase of the process is complete."

Franz added: "This plan provides continuity of our operations, reinforcing our commitment to reliably serving our customers and meeting their ongoing and future needs. The plan will secure sustainable financial stability and can lead voxeljet into a successful future."

The court confirmed the plan in accordance with the German Corporate Stabilization and Restructuring Act (StaRUG) ("StaRUG Plan"). As previously communicated, the plan provides for a simplified reduction of the share capital of voxeljet AG to zero euros. The court-confirmed plan will result in the exclusion of the current shareholders of voxeljet AG without compensation. Subsequently, the company's capital will be increased excluding the subscription rights of the current shareholders. Anzu, as the only financial creditor affected by the plan, will exclusively be admitted to subscribing to the new shares.

The debt waiver will be composed of EUR 500,000 to be waived in 2025 and EUR 1,500,000 in each of 2026 and 2027. Furthermore, the annual interest rate will be reduced to 3% p.a. from July 2026 onwards. No interest payments are due until after June 30, 2026. The plan also stipulates that the promissory note loans will only become due for repayment on January 2, 2031.

The plan shall be implemented immediately after the plan confirmation becomes legally binding.

ABOUT VOXELJET

voxeljet was founded in 1999 as a spin-off from Technical University Munich (TUM) with a clear vision in mind: to establish a new manufacturing standard by developing new generative processes for the series-production of complex components using 3D printing. Voxeljet is a globally acting, leading provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand 3D printed parts to industrial and commercial customers. Components manufactured with the help of voxeljet technology are flying in space, make mobility more efficient and enable the production of new engineering solutions. Visit voxeljet's website www.voxeljet.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

ABOUT ANZU PARTNERS

Anzu Partners is an investment firm that focuses on clean tech, industrial and life science technology companies with the potential to transform their industries. Anzu works with entrepreneurs to develop and commercialize technological innovations by providing capital alongside deep expertise in business development, market positioning, global connectivity, and operations. As of 2024, Anzu Partners managed assets of approximately $1 billion with a team of over fifty professionals in offices across Atlanta, Boston, San Diego, Tampa, and Washington DC. For more information, please visit anzupartners.com.

