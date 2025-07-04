Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2025) - Bullion Gold Resources Corp. (TSXV: BGD) ("Bullion Gold" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that shareholders have approved of all resolutions brought before them at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held on July 3, 2025. A total of 16,636,516 shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting, representing approximately 23.68% of the Company's 70,250,806 outstanding shares.

The following Board members were duly elected: Gilles Laverdiere, Luc Gervais, Jean-David Moore, Martin Richard and Eric Gervais. These directors will hold office until the next annual meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed or a director vacates office in accordance with the by-laws of the Company. Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton was reappointed as the external auditor and will hold office until the next annual meeting at such remuneration as may be determined by the directors. Shareholders also voted in favor of the Company's stock option plan. The plan remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company is also pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has reappointed the following officers: Guy Morissette (Chief Executive Officer), Michael Cote Gagnon (Chief Financial Officer) and Jonathan Hamel (Secretary and Treasurer).

Grant of Stock Options

The Company announces that incentive stock options have been granted to directors, officers and consultants to purchase up to 2,700,000 common shares at a price of $0.05 per share for five years, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan.

The Company currently has 83,840,806 shares issued and outstanding, along with 6,300,000 options (including the options described above) and 12,613,785 Warrants.

About Bullion Gold Resources

Bullion Gold is involved in the identification, exploration, and development of viable mineral properties in the Province Quebec and British Columbia. For more information on the Corporation, visit www.bulliongold.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Other Information

