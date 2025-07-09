Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2025) - Bullion Gold Resources Corp. (TSXV: BGD) ("Bullion Gold" or the "Company") announces that its Australian partner Olympio Metals is continuing its drilling work on the Bousquet project.

Highlights:

The Bousquet project is located on the Cadillac Fault in Quebec (Canada), a regional structure associated with world-class gold mines (>110 Moz gold).

The current drilling program will be extended to include more drilling on the Amadee prospect, which appears to be on the same geological structure as the Paquin prospect.

Outcrops at Amadee show mineralized smoky quartz veins, similar to those hosting high-grade gold mineralization at Paquin.

Historic drilling at Amadee intersected extensive gold mineralization, including 1.52 m at 6.8 g/t Au from 16.8 m.

First assay results from the current drilling program are expected from mid-July.

Olympio Metals states that the drilling program will continue beyond the 2,400 meters planned for Phase 1 of the Bousquet project in Quebec, where Bullion Gold has entered into an agreement giving Olympio Metals an option to acquire up to an 80% interest.

The geological team on site observes strong similarities between the Amadee prospect and the nearby high-grade Paquin prospect, where several recent and historic drill holes have intersected visible gold.

Given what has been observed so far in the inaugural drilling program on the Bousquet project, Olympio wishes to maintain momentum and continue drilling several promising targets, including Amadee, while awaiting the first assay results. Historical drilling and surface sampling suggest that mineralization at Amadee extends over more than 200 meters at the surface. The current program will test the hypothesis that the Paquin and Amadee zones are part of the same structure extending over more than 1 km.

Drilling commenced on the Amadee prospect, located immediately west of the high-grade Paquin prospect, where visible gold was recently intersected. During a recent inspection of the cleared outcrop at Amadee, the Bullion Gold exploration team observed numerous smoky quartz veins, very similar to those identified in the Paquin drill cores.

Geological Context:

Historical drilling suggests that Paquin and Amadee are on the same structure moderately dipping to the north (~50°).

However, Amadee is closer to the conglomerate/wacke contact zone.

Gold mineralization, in both cases, is associated with stacked or network smoky quartz veins of variable density.

Historic and Recent Drilling at Amadee:

In 1940, 14 shallow drill holes were completed at Amadee, notably intersecting: 1.52 m at 6.8 g/t Au from 16.8 m (drill hole PA-3) 1.52 m at 5.6 g/t Au from 44.9 m (drill hole PA-1)

Deeper drilling in 1945 confirmed that mineralization extends at depth, but the shallow zones have not been drilled since 1940.

Detailed mapping, as well as rock and channel sampling conducted in 1996, confirmed grades up to 6.6 g/t Au (grab sample) and 8.0 g/t Au (channel sample).

Mineralization at Amadee appears to extend over more than 200 meters and could represent a western extension of the Paquin mineralization. Additional drilling is needed to evaluate its extent.

Progress of the Current Program:

8 drill holes totaling 898 m have been completed so far at Amadee.

Several zones of smoky quartz veins and sulfides have been identified, from the surface down to 80 m depth, particularly in the western drill holes of the prospect.

Based on this, three additional drill holes are planned to test the western extension of the mineralization. These drillings will be carried out as part of the current campaign.

Other Priority Targets:

In addition to the Amadee and Paquin targets, the company plans to drill other targets, notably the Decoeur extension, where a significant IP anomaly was detected on an underexplored Archean sub-province structure, called the Bousquet Fault (see ASX announcement of April 10, 2025). Three drill holes totaling 450 m are planned for this location.

Next Steps:

The first assay results are expected from mid-July. Bullion Gold will keep the market informed of the progress of the drilling program.

Correction

In the press release issued on July 2, 2025, the Company stated "Insider participation: six insiders subscribed for 2,200,000 units; considered a related-party transaction under TSX-V Policy 5.3..."



The correct number of units purchased by the six insiders is 2,100,000.

Qualified Person

Scientific and technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by M. Gilles Laverdière, P.Geo., Director of the Company and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 standards.

About Bullion Gold Resources

Bullion Gold Resources Corp. is a Québec-based mineral exploration company focused on discovering gold and polymetallic deposits. Through strategic partnerships and active exploration, the Company seeks to build sustainable value for shareholders.

