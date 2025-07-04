Univest Securities Leads the Way in Global Financial Services Under the Leadership of Edric Yi Guo

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 3, 2025 / Univest Securities, a registered FINRA and SEC full-service investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City, continues to strengthen its global reputation under the leadership of CEO Edric Yi Guo. With a legacy dating back to 1994, Univest offers comprehensive financial services to institutional and retail clients worldwide.

Known for its strong capabilities in sales and trading, capital markets advisory, creative innovative investment banking, and wealth management, Univest has become a trusted partner to high-growth companies, delivering tailored solutions across healthcare, technology, real estate, and consumer sectors. Its robust network and industry expertise have made it a valuable resource for businesses seeking to raise capital, navigate regulatory landscapes, and achieve sustainable growth.

Edric Yi Guo, who currently serves as the CEO, brings extensive experience in investment banking and capital markets. Under his leadership, Univest has completed over $1.7 billion in transactions, including IPOs, SPACs, M&As, and PIPEs. His strategic vision has transformed Univest into a dynamic player in both U.S. and cross-border transactions.

Mr. Guo holds dual Bachelor's degrees in Finance and Real Estate from the University of British Columbia. His education and cross-cultural experience have played a crucial role in bridging Asian and Western capital markets. He has a proven ability to lead innovative financial transactions and guide international clients through the U.S. market entry process.

In recent years, Univest has become particularly active in supporting overseas companies aiming to access U.S. capital markets. The firm provides end-to-end support for companies pursuing NASDAQ or NYSE listings, and has established itself as a leader in SPAC advisory and execution. From early-stage strategy to post-listing support, Univest's team offers practical, customized guidance at every step.

Beyond traditional financial services, Univest is forward-looking. The firm actively explores opportunities in fintech, ESG investing, and digital assets. Mr. Guo champions innovation and embraces transformation in the financial industry to help clients remain competitive in an evolving global economy.

"Univest's mission is to build long-term relationships based on trust, performance, and mutual growth," Mr. Guo says. "We are not just advisors-we are partners who walk alongside our clients through every phase of development."

Univest also works closely with a network of professionals, including legal and accounting firms, to provide comprehensive services from transaction structuring to compliance and post-deal integration. This holistic approach ensures that clients experience a smooth and seamless process.

Looking ahead, Univest plans to expand its presence in key financial centers, grow its cross-border advisory team, and continue to serve as a bridge between Asian capital and Western markets. Under Mr. Guo's direction, the firm is committed to remaining agile, innovative, and globally connected.

