

2025 Smart JAMP Smart City Feasibility Study

BSD City, Indonesia & Tokyo, Japan" July 4, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Yachiyo Engineering Co., Ltd. (Yachiyo Engineering) and NEC Corporation (NEC) announced today the acceptance of their joint proposal for a smart city feasibility study for the Japan ASEAN Mutual Partnership (Smart JAMP) initiative under Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.The "2025 Smart JAMP Smart City Feasibility Study" is being conducted from June 2025 to March 2026 in collaboration with Indonesia-based partner Sinar Mas Land to evaluate the potential of adaptation finance (*1) for BSD City near Jakarta. The study will largely focus on a solution that visualizes the adaptation value (the difference in predicted damage before and after the introduction of adaptation measures) of disaster prevention measures (adaptation measures) against flood risks.It is expected that this feasibility study will demonstrate the application of technology in adaptation finance and verify related business models, thereby making a sustainable contribution to reducing the impact of climate change throughout the world.About the Feasibly StudyThe feasibility of business models that utilize adaptation value will be investigated through interviews with companies, financial institutions and relevant government agencies that are moving into BSD City. Specifically, the study will identify business issues, examine business models and income/expenditure plans, and consider commercialization schedules. In addition, inundation analysis, flood simulation, and damage simulation using actual data in the target area will be conducted to calculate adaptation value when using the smart drainage system already in place in BSD City as an adaptation measure.BackgroundNEC presented the idea of adaptation finance at the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) in 2023, calling for the creation of use cases aimed at attracting private sector funds to adaptation measures and co-creating and providing financial products that take into account the effects of adaptation measures.In October 2024, NEC entered into a strategic partnership with Sinar Mas Land to mitigate the impact of climate change by leveraging adaptation financing (*2). This study is part of the strategic partnership.In this initiative, NEC will work with Yachiyo Engineering, which has been providing a wide range of consulting services in Indonesia since 1976 for the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and for clients that include Indonesian government agencies such as the Ministry of Public Works and Housing, to visualize the value of adaptation and investigate the feasibility of related business models.Roles and Responsibilities- Yachiyo Engineering:Preparation of business reports, study of commercialization issues, study of business models (including inundation analysis and flood simulation), study of income and expenditure plans- NEC:Study of business models (including damage simulation, adaptation value calculation, adaptation value visualization), study of commercialization schedules(*1)Adaptation Finance: The allocation of funds to initiatives that address visible climate risks or hedge risks, thereby increasing the certainty of obtaining long-term and stable returns while reducing uncertainty in businesses, communities, and society.(*2)NEC Indonesia and Sinar Mas Land Forge Partnership for Adaptation Finance Development to Mitigate the Impact of Climate ChangeAbout NEC CorporationNEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.