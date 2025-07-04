

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Factory orders and construction Purchasing Managers' survey from Germany and industrial production from France and Spain are the top economic news due on Friday.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis publishes Germany's industrial orders data for May. Orders are forecast to fall 0.2 percent month-on-month, in contrast to the 0.6 percent increase in April.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE is scheduled to release industrial output for May. Production is seen rising 0.4 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a 1.4 percent fall in April.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE publishes industrial production for May. Output had advanced 0.6 percent year-on-year in April.



Half an hour later, S&P Global is slated to issue Germany's construction PMI data.



At 4.00 am ET, UK car registrations figures are due from the Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders.



At 4.30 am ET, S&P Global releases UK construction PMI survey results. The construction index is expected to rise to 48.6 in June from 47.9 in the previous month.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is set to issue euro area producer prices for May. Economists expect producer price inflation to ease to 0.3 percent from 0.7 percent in April.



