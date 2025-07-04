Circus wins Red Dot 'Best of the Best' Award the highest honor in the world's largest industrial design award program, spanning more than 60 countries.

Joins ranks of designs from Google, Ferrari, and Apple as past winners for iconic products like the MacBook Pro and AirPods Pro.

CA-1 Design to be showcased at the Red Dot Design Museum in Singapore later this year, highlighting Circus on the global design stage.

Circus SE (XETRA: CA1), a global technology leader in AI software and robotics for the food service industry, has been awarded the prestigious international Red Dot Award for outstanding industrial design in the "Best of the Best" category the highest recognition in the annual Red Dot Awards.

As one of the most respected global design awards, the Red Dot Award honors groundbreaking innovation across industries. With this rare distinction, Circus joins the ranks of Google, Ferrari, and Apple whose MacBook Pro and AirPods Pro have previously earned the same honor.

The CA-1 was honored in the "Ready for Market" category which is eligible only to products that are market-ready. This category recognizes innovations that have completed the design journey and are poised for commercial deployment at scale. With serial production underway and commercial deployment beginning this fall, Circus SE's CA-1 Series 4 perfectly meets the award's criteria.

Following the upcoming ceremony in October, the iconic CA-1 design will be featured in the Red Dot Winner Exhibition at the Red Dot Design Museum in Singapore, where it will be showcased to an international audience of innovators, designers, and technologists.

"This award is a powerful validation of the vision and discipline that went into the CA-1," said Nikolas Bullwinkel, CEO and Founder of Circus SE. "We always wanted to build a system that people trust, understand, and enjoy interacting with something truly designed for everyday life."

The design of the CA-1 was developed in collaboration with renowned German industrial designer Mario Selic, known for his work in advanced robotics and consumer innovation with companies such as KUKA, Siemens, and Bosch and was subsequently refined and engineered for serial production by Circus' in-house teams.

"From the early sketches, the ambition was to create something radically functional yet architecturally clear a robotic system that integrates seamlessly into human spaces," said Selic. "We were inspired by Edward Hopper's Nighthawks, the Airstream trailer, and Bauhaus principles clean geometry, minimalism, and design that disappears into its surroundings while elevating them."

"CA-1 began with a strong conceptual foundation, and throughout the design maturation, we remained committed to preserving the original design intent. We wanted to develop an autonomous product that feels effortless for the operator, the environment, and the customer," added Gustavo Kemmerich, Head of Mechanical Engineering and Industrial Design at Circus SE, who was instrumental over the years in bringing the CA-1 to serial manufacturing.

This recognition cements Circus SE's role as a pioneer at the intersection of robotics, design, and everyday human experience redefining how machines live, work, and serve among us.

About Circus SE

Circus SE (XETRA: CA1) is a global AI and robotics company developing autonomous systems for food supply in both civilian and defense sectors. Its flagship robot, the patented CA-1, is the world's first fully autonomous food production robot, now in serial production. Powered by proprietary embodied AI, Circus delivers industrial-scale, high-reliability meal output with minimal human input. Headquartered in Munich, the company is building the global infrastructure for autonomous food supply on a mission to fuel humanity.

About Red Dot

The Red Dot Design Award is one of the world's most prestigious honors for outstanding design. Each year, an international jury recognizes exceptional achievements across Product Design, Brands Communication Design, and Design Concept. With submissions from over 60 countries, Red Dot is regarded as a global benchmark for innovation, design excellence, and business differentiation. Its highest honor "Best of the Best" is internationally recognized and has been awarded to groundbreaking designs and products from companies such as Apple, Google, and Ferrari. With its museum in Singapore and global visibility, the Red Dot Design Award continues to shape the role of design in both technological and societal transformation.

