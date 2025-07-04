

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's factory orders declined more than expected in May as the sharp fall in domestic demand offset the rise in orders from non-euro area economies, official data revealed on Friday.



Factory orders decreased 1.4 percent from a month ago, Destatis reported. Orders were expected to drop 0.2 percent after an upwardly revised 1.6 percent rise in April.



Excluding large-scale orders, manufacturing orders were 3.1 percent lower than in the previous month.



Foreign orders advanced 2.9 percent, while domestic orders plunged 7.8 percent. Within foreign orders, demand from the euro area slid 6.5 percent. On the other hand, orders from outside the currency bloc surged 9.0 percent.



New orders for capital goods declined 0.9 percent and that for intermediate goods slid 3.4 percent. By contrast, new orders for consumer goods advanced 3.1 percent.



On a yearly basis, factory orders logged an increase of 5.3 percent in May but slower than the 5.8 percent increase seen in April.



Further, data showed that turnover in manufacturing decreased 1.9 percent, following a 1.4 percent drop in April.



