

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar fell to 0.6060 against the U.S. dollar and 87.49 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6079 and 87.97, respectively.



Against the euro, the kiwi dropped to 1.9432 from an early 2-day high of 1.9349.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.58 against the greenback, 85.00 against the yen and 1.95 against the euro.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News