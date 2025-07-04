

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Australian dollar fell to 94.65 against the yen and 1.7958 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 95.17 and 1.7896, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie slid to 0.6556 and 0.8904 from Thursday's closing quotes of 0.6577 and 0.8927, respectively.



The aussie edged down to 1.0812 against the NZ dollar, from an early high of 1.0828.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 92.00 against the yen, 1.80 against the euro, 0.63 against the greenback, 1.07 against the loonie and 0.58 against the kiwi.



