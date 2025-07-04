ALSTOM SA: Alstom to supply M-9A railcars to the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority for €2.0 billion

4 July 2025 - Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, announces that it has received a €2.0 billion ($2.3 billion) order from the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The order relates to the supply of M-9A vehicles for Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad and will be booked in Q2 FY 2025/26.

More details will be published over the coming days.

ALSTOM is a protected trademark of the Alstom Group.

Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 63 countries and a talent base of over 86,000 people from 184 nationalities, the company focuses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated sales of €18.5 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2025.

