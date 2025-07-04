Aker BP ASA: Aker BP: Second quarter 2025 trading update

LYSAKER, Norway, July 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP (OSE: AKRBP) will publish its report for the second quarter of 2025 on 15 July 2025. Today, the company provides preliminary production and sales figures for the quarter.

Production and sales

The company's equity production for the quarter averaged 415.0 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboepd). Due to underlift, the net volume sold during the quarter was 413.8 mboepd.

Volume (mboepd) Q2-25 Q1-25 Net production 415.0 441.4 Overlift/(underlift) (1.1) 16.1 Net volume sold 413.8 457.6 Of which liquids 356.2 394.0 Of which natural gas 57.7 63.5 .



Realised prices (USD/boe) Q2-25 Q1-25 Liquids 66.9 75.0 Natural gas 68.7 85.2

Reporting date

The company will release its report for the second quarter of 2025 on 15 July 2025, at 06:00 CEST. On the same day at 08:30 CEST, the management will present the results via a webcast, available on www.akerbp.com/en. The presentation will be followed by an online Q&A session.

Contacts

Carl Christian Bachke, IR Officer, tel.: +47 909 80 848

Kjetil Bakken, Head of IR, tel.: +47 918 89 889

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-bp-asa/r/aker-bp--second-quarter-2025-trading-update,c4195916

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1629/4195916/3562784.pdf Release

SOURCE Aker BP ASA