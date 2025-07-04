Aker BP ASA: Aker BP: Second quarter 2025 trading update

LYSAKER, Norway, July 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP (OSE: AKRBP) will publish its report for the second quarter of 2025 on 15 July 2025. Today, the company provides preliminary production and sales figures for the quarter.
Production and sales
The company's equity production for the quarter averaged 415.0 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboepd). Due to underlift, the net volume sold during the quarter was 413.8 mboepd.
Volume (mboepd)
Q2-25
Q1-25
Net production
415.0
441.4
Overlift/(underlift)
(1.1)
16.1
Net volume sold
413.8
457.6
Of which liquids
356.2
394.0
Of which natural gas
57.7
63.5
Realised prices (USD/boe)
Q2-25
Q1-25
Liquids
66.9
75.0
Natural gas
68.7
85.2
Reporting date
The company will release its report for the second quarter of 2025 on 15 July 2025, at 06:00 CEST. On the same day at 08:30 CEST, the management will present the results via a webcast, available on www.akerbp.com/en. The presentation will be followed by an online Q&A session.
Contacts
Carl Christian Bachke, IR Officer, tel.: +47 909 80 848
Kjetil Bakken, Head of IR, tel.: +47 918 89 889
