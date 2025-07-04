Anzeige
WKN: A0LHC1 | ISIN: NO0010345853 | Ticker-Symbol: ARC
Tradegate
04.07.25 | 10:53
22,000 Euro
-3,93 % -0,900
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER BP ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER BP ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,03022,04011:13
22,02022,03011:15
PR Newswire
04.07.2025 07:40 Uhr
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aker BP ASA: Aker BP: Second quarter 2025 trading update

LYSAKER, Norway, July 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP (OSE: AKRBP) will publish its report for the second quarter of 2025 on 15 July 2025. Today, the company provides preliminary production and sales figures for the quarter.

Production and sales
The company's equity production for the quarter averaged 415.0 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboepd). Due to underlift, the net volume sold during the quarter was 413.8 mboepd.

Volume (mboepd)

Q2-25

Q1-25

Net production

415.0

441.4

Overlift/(underlift)

(1.1)

16.1

Net volume sold

413.8

457.6

Of which liquids

356.2

394.0

Of which natural gas

57.7

63.5

.



Realised prices (USD/boe)

Q2-25

Q1-25

Liquids

66.9

75.0

Natural gas

68.7

85.2

Reporting date
The company will release its report for the second quarter of 2025 on 15 July 2025, at 06:00 CEST. On the same day at 08:30 CEST, the management will present the results via a webcast, available on www.akerbp.com/en. The presentation will be followed by an online Q&A session.

Contacts
Carl Christian Bachke, IR Officer, tel.: +47 909 80 848
Kjetil Bakken, Head of IR, tel.: +47 918 89 889

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-bp-asa/r/aker-bp--second-quarter-2025-trading-update,c4195916

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1629/4195916/3562784.pdf

Release

SOURCE Aker BP ASA

© 2025 PR Newswire
