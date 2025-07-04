Anzeige
WKN: A1JR54 | ISIN: FI4000029905 | Ticker-Symbol: S0A
Frankfurt
04.07.25 | 08:01
9,620 Euro
-1,84 % -0,180
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCANFIL OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCANFIL OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,5109,99011:14
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.07.2025 09:00 Uhr
22 Leser

(0)

Scanfil Oyj: Scanfil's Chief Procurement and Technology Officer, Riku Hynninen, leaves the company

4.7.2025 10:00:00 EEST | Scanfil Oyj | Changes board/management/auditors

Scanfil plc Stock Exchange Release 4 July 2025 at 10.00 a.m. EEST

Scanfil's Chief Procurement and Technology Officer, Riku Hynninen, leaves the company

Riku Hynninen has decided to pursue his career outside of Scanfil and will leave his position as Chief Procurement and Technology Officer. "We thank Riku for his contributions and long-term service to the company and wish him all the best in his new endeavor," says CEO Christophe Sut.

The change will take effect from 4 July 2025. The company has initiated the recruitment process for a successor.

For additional information:
Christophe Sut
CEO
tel. +46 721 51 75 02
christophe.sut@scanfil.com

Pasi Hiedanpää
Director, Investor Relations and Communications
Tel. +358 50 378 2228
email pasi.hiedanpaa@scanfil.com

Scanfil in brief
Scanfil plc is Europe's largest listed provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS), whose turnover in 2024 amounted to EUR 780 million. The company serves global sector leaders in the customer segments of Industrial, Energy & Cleantech, and Medtech & Life Science. The company's services include design services, prototype manufacture, design for manufacturability (DFM) services, test development, supply chain and logistics services, circuit board assembly, manufacture of subsystems and components, and complex systems integration services. Scanfil's objective is to grow customer value by improving their competitiveness and by being their primary supply chain partner and long-term manufacturing partner internationally. Scanfil's longest-standing customer account has continued for more than 40 years. The company has global supply capabilities and eleven production facilities across four continents. www.scanfil.com

