Finnish Scanfil, the largest European stock exchange listed Electronic Manufacturing Service company in terms of turnover, and Italian MB Elettronica ("MB") from Cortona Arezzo have agreed to join forces.

MB Elettronica, Cortona, Tuscany. Photo by Scanfil.

The combined company will be a significant European player in the EMS market with a global footprint of 16 factories on four continents. MB operates four factories in Italy and employs around 500 people. The combination increases Scanfil's number of employees to over 4,500 and current MB employees will continue in their current roles as part of Scanfil Group.

MB and Scanfil have complementary offerings and customers, creating customer value through cross-selling. On customer side, MB brings new remarkable industrial customers to the new Group. Especially, it has significant competence and customer relations in Aerospace Defense, Healthcare Medtech, and Transportation. Due to that strength, MB's headquarters in Cortona will become the competence center for Aerospace Defense of Scanfil. Together Scanfil and MB will be able to serve their customers even better than before, offering manufacturing services in ten countries.

"I want to welcome all new employees and customers to the growing Scanfil family. By joining forces, we create a European EMS powerhouse with a strong presence in Italy and Aerospace Defense. For MB employees, a large company creates new career and personal development opportunities. For MB customers, a larger company means improved service offering with global manufacturing and delivery capabilities," says Scanfil's CEO Christophe Sut.

"Scanfil has a family-owned background and MB is a family company. There is a similar dynamic in the operating cultures and entrepreneurship is highly valued in our corporate values. Our employees are highly skilled and motivated, which is and will be the key success factor for EMS," commented Roberto Banelli, CEO of MB. "With the financial strength and global reach of Scanfil, MB will start a new growth journey. The combination of the two companies will create value for our customers and employees. I am excited that MB is becoming part of the Scanfil family, and I look forward to seeing MB grow stronger under the new ownership."

"I started in 1961, and I am happy that together with my children we managed to bring the company to this level and employ more than 500 people. And today, with pride, we were able to reach an agreement with Scanfil to make the company grow even more. I wish everyone a good job," summarizes Francesco Banelli, the founder of MB Elettronica.

The closing of the deal is expected to take place in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Scanfil in brief

Scanfil plc is Europe's largest listed provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS), with a turnover of EUR 780 million in 2024. The company serves global sector leaders in the customer segments of Industrial, Energy Cleantech, and Medtech Life Science. Scanfil's services include design services, prototype manufacture, design for manufacturability (DFM) services, test development, supply chain and logistics services, circuit board assembly, manufacture of subsystems and components, and complex systems integration services. Scanfil's objective is to grow customer value by improving their competitiveness and by being their primary supply chain partner and long-term manufacturing partner internationally. Scanfil's longest-standing customer account has continued for more than 40 years. The company has global supply capabilities and eleven production facilities across four continents.

