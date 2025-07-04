

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's industrial production growth moderated in May amid a sharp contraction in the mining and quarrying segment, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.



The volume of industrial production rose a calendar-adjusted 0.9 percent year-on-year in May, much slower than the 4.3 percent fall in the previous month. Nonetheless, this was the fourth successive increase in a row.



Among the main sectors, mining and quarrying production showed a sharp decline of 19.7 percent. The annual growth in manufacturing production slowed to 1.4 percent from 4.7 percent, while utility sector expanded at an accelerated pace of 6.9 percent.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production dropped 0.5 percent, reversing a 1.2 percent increase in April.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News