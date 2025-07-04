Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 04.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M4XN | ISIN: CNE1000002Q2 | Ticker-Symbol: CHU
Tradegate
03.07.25 | 19:58
0,447 Euro
-2,19 % -0,010
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4500,45812:20
0,4480,46012:22
PR Newswire
04.07.2025 10:48 Uhr
170 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sinopec Launches China's First Floating Offshore PV Project, Advancing Green Energy Innovation

QINGDAO, China, July 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec"), joining hands with Shandong Province and Qingdao Municipality, has successfully commenced operations of China's first commercial floating offshore photovoltaic (PV) project in a full-seawater environment. Integrated with the pile-based floating PV project launched previously, it is the largest floating PV power station of Sinopec.

Sinopec Brings China's First Floating Offshore Photovoltaic Project into Operation.

The Project is set to generate 16.7 million kilowatt-hours of green electricity annually and reduce carbon emissions by 14,000 tons. Serving as a pioneering initiative, it aims to promote floating photovoltaic projects in coastal and shallow sea areas within full-seawater environments.

Situated in a sea-connected water area, the floating PV utilizes the seawater surface to optimize space efficiency. Covering approximately 60,000 square meters with an installed capacity of 7.5 megawatts, the station features a zero-emission, high-efficiency, low-cost design. Its innovative structure allows the photovoltaic panels to synchronize with tidal elevations, reducing the distance between the panels and the water surface to about one-tenth of traditional pile-based structures. This design optimizes seawater cooling, enhancing power generation efficiency by 5-8% through the cooling effect.

Sinopec overcame the challenges of applying PV technology in seawater environments through three key innovations:

  • Durable Design: Specially engineered floats and supports resistant to salt mist corrosion and barnacle growth.
  • Robust Anchoring System: An underwater anchoring system designed to withstand wind speeds of up to level 13 and accommodate tidal variations of 3.5 meters, reducing investment costs by approximately 10% compared to traditional pile-based PV systems.
  • Enhanced Maintenance Accessibility: A streamlined inspection pathway for PV panels and cables positioned close to the water's surface, significantly improving safety and lowering operating and maintenance costs compared to conventional systems.

Sinopec has previously established the country's first "carbon-neutral" hydrogen refueling station and first industrial-scale seawater hydrogen production project. Now in operation, the Project serves as the most critical link in the company's new energy industry chain to form a model of producing green hydrogen with PV-generated green electricity. Moving forward, Sinopec will further expand and construct a 23-megawatt floating PV project to strengthen the new energy supply capacity.

Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2724780/Sinopec_Brings_China_s_First_Floating_Offshore_Photovoltaic_Project_Operation.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/960416/SINOPEC_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sinopec-launches-chinas-first-floating-offshore-pv-project-advancing-green-energy-innovation-302498184.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.