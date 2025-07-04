

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - China Petroleum and Chemical Corp. (SNPMF.OB, SNP) or Sinopec, in collaboration with Shandong Province and Qingdao Municipality, has successfully commenced operations of China's first commercial floating offshore photovoltaic (PV) project in a full-seawater environment. Integrated with its previously launched pile-based floating PV initiative, the facility now stands as Sinopec's largest floating PV power station, the company said.



The Project is set to generate 16.7 million kilowatt-hours of green electricity annually and reduce carbon emissions by 14,000 tons. It aims to promote floating photovoltaic projects in coastal and shallow sea areas within full-seawater environments.



The company noted that the floating solar power station is set up in a seawater-connected area and uses the water surface to save space. It covers about 60,000 square meters and can generate 7.5 megawatts of electricity. The design is clean, efficient, and affordable. The solar panels move with the tides, keeping them much closer to the water than older designs-only about one-tenth of the usual distance. This setup improves cooling from the seawater, which helps increase power output by 5 to 8%.



