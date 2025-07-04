

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's unemployment rate held steady in June after falling slightly in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said on Friday.



The unadjusted unemployment rate stood at 2.7 percent in June, the same as in May. In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 2.2 percent.



The number of registered unemployed individuals decreased to 126,877 in June from 127,944 in the prior month.



The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, also remained stable at 2.5 percent.



Data showed that the seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 2.9 percent from 2.8 percent.



