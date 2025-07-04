Trina Solar has agreed to supply more than 700 MW of high-efficiency PV modules for projects in Spain and Italy under a five-year deal with Verbund Green Power, while EVE Energy says it will invest CNY 8. 65 billion ($1. 2 billion) in a new battery plant in Kedah, Malaysia. Trina Solar has signed a module supply agreement with Verbund Green Power, the renewables division of Austrian utility Verbund. Under the terms of the deal, Trina Solar will deliver more than 700 MW of high-efficiency PV modules over the next five years for projects in Spain and Italy. EVE Energy has revealed that its wholly ...

