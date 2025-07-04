

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's consumer price inflation accelerated in June as expected, while retail sales growth eased somewhat in May, separate reports from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Friday.



Consumer prices climbed 2.9 percent year-over-year in June, faster than the 2.4 percent increase in May, flash data said.



The annual price growth in food, alcohol, and tobacco quickened to 5.5 percent from 4.8 percent. Similarly, inflation based on energy rose to 4.1 percent from 3.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.3 percent, in line with expectations.



Retail sales climbed 5.3 percent annually in May, slower than the 5.7 percent growth in April. Monthly, retail sales decreased 0.2 percent.



Sales of food products logged a slower rise of 0.2 percent from last year compared to a 4.4 percent gain a month ago. On the other hand, the sales growth in non-food products improved to 7.1 percent from 5.3 percent.



