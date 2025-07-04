

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The U.S. dollar fell to a 2-day low of 1.3682 against the pound, from an early high of 1.3645.



Against the euro, the yen and the Swiss franc, the greenback dropped to 1.1786, 144.18 and 0.7922 from early highs of 1.1756, 144.79 and 0.7951, respectively.



The greenback edged down to 1.3567 against the Canadian dollar, from an early high of 1.3596.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.38 against the pound, 1.19 against the euro, 142.00 against the yen, 0.77 against the franc and 1.33 against the loonie.



