

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's foreign trade deficit decreased in May from a year ago, thanks to rising exports amid a fall in imports, figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.



The trade gap dropped to EUR 153.4 million in May from EUR 615.6 million in the same month last year. In April, the shortfall was EUR 471.6 million.



Exports climbed 5.6 percent year-on-year in May, while imports declined by 3.1 percent.



Shipments to non-EU member countries surged 14.1 percent, while those to EU member states dropped by 2.2 percent.



