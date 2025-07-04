Regulatory News:

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) welcomes the conclusion of China's MOFCOM Cognac Anti-Dumping investigation and agrees to a minimum price undertaking. This agreement does not constitute an acknowledgment of dumping practices.

Pernod Ricard regrets the increase in the cost of operating in China but notes that the additional costs arising from the agreed minimum price undertaking are significantly less than would be the case if the provisional Anti-Dumping tariffs had been made permanent.

As this process concludes, Pernod Ricard remains committed to long term sustainable growth in China, one of our four Must Win markets, leveraging its market leading position in Cognac, and in International Spirits, that it has successfully built over its decades long engagement in the country.

