Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 4, 2025) - Michael Gentile announces that he has filed an early warning report (the "Report") announcing the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of an aggregate of 1,785,714 units (the "Units") in the capital of Cascadia Minerals Ltd. (the "Company"). Each Unit was comprised of one common share (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.24 per Common Share until the date that is two (2) years from the date of issuance.

Prior to the completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Gentile beneficially owned and controlled, directly or indirectly, 4,720,500 Common Shares and 2,974,300 Warrants, representing approximately 6.66% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and approximately 10.42% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis. Following the completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Gentile beneficially owns and controls, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 6,506,214 Common Shares and 4,760,014 Warrants, representing approximately 8.95% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and approximately 14.55% of the Company's issued and outstanding on a partially diluted basis.

The Common Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Gentile has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of the Company either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the Common Shares on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

SOURCE: Michael Gentile