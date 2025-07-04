Anzeige
WKN: 934515 | ISIN: FR0004007813
03.07.25
Kaufman & Broad SA: HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT FOR KAUFMAN & BROAD SA 2025, June 30

DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT FOR KAUFMAN & BROAD SA 2025, June 30 

Kaufman & Broad SA 
Kaufman & Broad SA: HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT FOR KAUFMAN & BROAD SA 2025, June 30 
04-Jul-2025 / 14:48 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  Press release 
 
Paris, July 4th, 2025 
 
Half-year liquidity contract statement 
for kaufman & broad SA 
 
  
 
  
 
In accordance with the liquidity contract signed by Kaufman & Broad SA with the bank Rothschild & Co CMS on June 30th, 
2025, the liquidity account held the following assets: 
 
  
 
 --         Securities: 2,500 
 --         Cash: EUR1,404,112 
  
 
Over the period from 01/01/2025 to 06/30/2025, a total of: 
 
  
 
        Number of transactions carried out    Number of shares traded    Amount in EUR of transactions 
 
Purchase    5,530                  266,001            8,712,826.03 
 
Sale      5,465                  263,501            8,651,679.06

Reminding liquidity contract on December 31st, 2024, the liquidity account held the following assets:

-- Securities: 0 -- Cash: EUR1 465 259

This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr 

Contacts 
 
  
 
Chief Financial Officer 
 
Bruno Coche -01 41 43 44 73/infos-invest@ketb.com 
 
Press relations 
 
PRIMATICE: Thomas de Climens -06 78 12 97 95/thomasdeclimens@primatice.fr 
 
Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti -06 72 42 66 24/ecacitti@ketb.com 
About KAUFMAN & BROAD 
 
As a developer and urban planner, Kaufman & Broad works alongside and for local authorities and its customers. Through 
its various subsidiaries, the Group offers comprehensive expertise and 55 years of experience in the construction of 
apartment buildings, single-family homes, managed residences (for students and seniors), retail outlets, logistics 
platforms and office buildings. The Group's employees share the conviction that building is acting! Acting for people 
by promoting health and living together, acting for the city by contributing to its appeal and development, and acting 
for the planet by reducing the carbon footprint of the construction and use of buildings every day. All of the Group's 
developments play a positive role in the ecological transition, and are innovative in their efforts to create a greener 
city 
 
For more information: www.kaufmanbroad.fr 
 
Kaufman & Broad's Universal Registration Document was filed on March 28, 2025 with the Autorité des marchés financiers 
(the "AMF") under number D.25-0194. It is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad 
(www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business, results and outlook as well as 
the associated risk factors. In particular, Kaufman & Broad draws attention to the risk factors described in Chapter 4 
of the Universal Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect 
on the business, assets, financial condition, results or prospects of the Kaufman & Broad Group, as well as on the 
market price of Kaufman & Broad shares. 
 
This press release does not constitute, and shall not be deemed to constitute, an offer to the public, an offer to sell 
or an offer to subscribe or a solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe in any jurisdiction.

