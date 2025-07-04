

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's industrial production growth accelerated in May, the statistical office INE said on Friday.



Industrial production increased by calendar-adjusted 1.7 percent year-on-year in May, faster than the 0.6 percent rise in April. This was the fastest growth seen so far this year.



By sector, only intermediate goods showed nil growth. Production of consumer and capital goods advanced 2.5 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively. Energy production advanced 2.2 percent.



Meanwhile, unadjusted industrial output posted an annual decline of 0.8 percent, following a 5.7 percent decrease in April.



On a monthly basis, industrial output grew 0.6 percent, in contrast to the 0.7 percent fall in the previous month.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News