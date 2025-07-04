Anzeige
WKN: A3CSTF | ISIN: SE0016074249 | Ticker-Symbol: 8QA
Tradegate
04.07.25 | 16:04
16,210 Euro
+2,34 % +0,370
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.07.2025 13:30 Uhr
Mildef Group AB: Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace orders MilDefs ruggedized IT-equipment, worth 225 MSEK

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace turn to MilDef for deliveries of ruggedized IT-equipment for increased digitalization capabilities. MilDef will deliver ruggedized hardware worth 225 MSEK and deliveries will start in 2026.

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace is Norway's premier supplier of defence products and systems for command and control, surveillance, space, tactical communications, remote weapon stations and missiles systems.

MilDef have a long-standing relationship with Kongsberg delivering ruggedized IT-solutions such as computer, switches, servers and displays to different platforms in the Kongsberg offering. Confidence in MilDef's quality and leading offering has now deepened the partnership further.

"This is MilDefs single largest contract on the Norwegian market and we are honored to be part of an important and cutting-edge defense system, manufactured in Norway. This is testament of how Nordic defense companies cooperate and take responsibility for European armament," says Daniel Ljunggren, President and CEO MilDef.

The order was posted as order intake in the second quarter 2025 and is included in the order backlog per June 30th 2025.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 13:30 CET on July, 4, 2025.

For more information, please contact:

Daniel Ljunggren, CEO and President
Phone: +46 70 668 00 15
Email: daniel.ljunggren@mildef.com

Olof Engvall, Head of IR & Communications
Phone: +46 735 41 45 73
Email: olof.engvall@mildef.com

MilDef - WE ARMOR IT.
MilDef is a global systems integrator and full-spectrum provider specializing in rugged IT for military, government and critical infrastructure sectors. MilDef provides hardware, software and services that shield and protect critical information streams and systems, when and where the stakes are the highest. MilDef's products are sold to more than 200 customers through companies in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, the United States and Australia. MilDef was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2021.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.