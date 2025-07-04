Mildef Group AB: Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace orders MilDefs ruggedized IT-equipment, worth 225 MSEK

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace turn to MilDef for deliveries of ruggedized IT-equipment for increased digitalization capabilities. MilDef will deliver ruggedized hardware worth 225 MSEK and deliveries will start in 2026.

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace is Norway's premier supplier of defence products and systems for command and control, surveillance, space, tactical communications, remote weapon stations and missiles systems.

MilDef have a long-standing relationship with Kongsberg delivering ruggedized IT-solutions such as computer, switches, servers and displays to different platforms in the Kongsberg offering. Confidence in MilDef's quality and leading offering has now deepened the partnership further.

"This is MilDefs single largest contract on the Norwegian market and we are honored to be part of an important and cutting-edge defense system, manufactured in Norway. This is testament of how Nordic defense companies cooperate and take responsibility for European armament," says Daniel Ljunggren, President and CEO MilDef.

The order was posted as order intake in the second quarter 2025 and is included in the order backlog per June 30th 2025.

