Mildef Group AB: Delivery delays cause lower sales and earnings in the second quarter - continued strong order intake and order book

MilDef today announces that the company's sales and earnings for the second quarter of 2025 are expected to be lower than expected among analysts who follow the company. The reason for this is that a few large deliveries have been moved to the third quarter.

The company's preliminary analysis shows that sales for the second quarter amount to just over SEK 380 million and operating profit (EBITA) is in the range of SEK 20-25 million with a gross margin of approximately 45 percent. At the same time, the report indicates that new sales, i.e., order intake, are increasing above expectations, reaching SEK 850-880 million. The order book, with planned delivery in the second half of 2025, amounts to approximately SEK 1,500 million.

"The quarter's results are obviously disappointing in terms of sales and earnings, but at the same time they send a strong signal regarding new sales and order intake. Late in the second quarter, some deliveries have been moved to the third quarter, which at the same time looks set to be a strong quarter for MilDef," says Daniel Ljunggren, President and CEO of MilDef.

No further comments will be made regarding the second quarter in connection with this press release. The company will publish its full quarterly report on July 18 at 8:00 a.m. CEST.

This statement is information that MilDef Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This statement was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on July 11, 2025 at 16:30 CEST.

