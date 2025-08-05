Mildef Group AB: MilDef subsidiary roda signs contract with German cyber security company secunet

Roda computer, subsidiary of MilDef, has signed a contract on deliveries of rugged IT equipment to secunet, Germany's leading cybersecurity company. The deliveries will take place in 2026.

Roda, part of MilDef Group since the acquisition of roda computers GmbH in March 2025, has now signed a pivotal contract extension for rugged laptops to secunet. secunet Security Networks AG specializes in highly secure IT security, particularly in the areas of public administration, defence, healthcare and sectors with elevated security and compliance requirements.

"This is a very encouraging start to the MilDef and roda journey and we are proud to grow and deepen our collaboration with secunet. Our deliveries are vital components in their mission critical platforms and showcase a true partnership and level of data driven defense capabilities," says Daniel Ljunggren, President and CEO MilDef Group.

secunet COO Torsten Henn adds:

"We are delighted that this order marks the start of many more joint projects under MilDef. roda's robust IT hardware is a reliable component for our highly secure SINA workstations for extreme conditions."

The order value is not material and may not be disclosed according to the customer.



The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 09:00 CEST on August, 5, 2025.

Daniel Ljunggren, CEO and President

Phone: +46 70 668 00 15

Email: daniel.ljunggren@mildef.com



Olof Engvall, Head of IR & Communications

Phone: +46 735 41 45 73

Email: olof.engvall@mildef.com

MilDef is a global systems integrator and full-spectrum provider specializing in rugged IT for military, government and critical infrastructure sectors. MilDef provides hardware, software and services that shield and protect critical information streams and systems, when and where the stakes are the highest. MilDef's products are sold to more than 200 customers through companies in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, the United States and Australia. MilDef was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2021.