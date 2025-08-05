Mildef Group AB: MilDef wins first hardware order from the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA)

In MilDefs first ever contract with NSPA the mission is to deliver ruggedized IT-equipment such as mobile computers for further use in NATO-operations. Deliveries will take place in 2025.

NSPA is NATO's lead organization for multinational acquisition, support and sustainment across all domains, delivering a broad spectrum of integrated capabilities for the Alliance, its member nations and partners. The Agency brings together NATO's logistics support and procurement activities, providing efficient, effective and responsive solutions.

"Our first contract with NSPA is of strategic importance and very encouraging. It's a milestone for MilDef's efforts to be relevant to both NATO and member countries' cooperation for increased defense capabilities", says Daniel Ljunggren, CEO and President MilDef Group.

The order value is not material and may not be disclosed according to the customer.



The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 09:01 CEST on August, 5, 2025.

