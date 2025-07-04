Tokmanni Group Oyj: Inside information: Tokmanni Group's CEO transition - Sampo Päällysaho appointed as successor to Mika Rautiainen

Tokmanni Group Corporation Inside information 4 July 2025 at 2:00 pm

Tokmanni Group's Board of Directors has appointed Sampo Päällysaho as CEO of Tokmanni Group. Päällysaho will start in his new role on 6 July 2026 at the latest.

Sampo Päällysaho has extensive and broad experience from various leadership roles within the retail sector. In addition, he has strategic vision, leadership qualities and capabilities for value creation to customers and shareholders alike, all characteristics required from Tokmanni Group's CEO.

Sampo Päällysaho (born in 1972) currently serves as Senior Vice President (Groceries) at SOK. Prior to this, he has acted as the Senior Vice President (Consumer Goods) with SOK, as Managing Director of Clas Ohlson Oy, Trading Director of Kesko Food Ltd, Trade Director in AMS Sourcing B.V. and Marketing and Sales Director in K-Citymarket Chain. In addition, he serves as Board member of Coop Trading A/S and Ruokatieto Yhdistys ry as well as Vice Chair of the Board of Inex Partners Oy and Chair of the Board of Pro Luomu ry. Päällysaho holds an M.Sc. in Economics.

Mika Rautiainen, who has served as the Tokmanni Group's CEO since 2018, had asked the Board of Directors to consider his approaching retirement age in his succession planning. Rautiainen will turn 64 next year. Tokmanni Group's Board of Directors today appointed a new CEO to succeed Rautiainen. Rautiainen continues to serve as the CEO until the new CEO assumes the role, however no later than 5 July 2026.

"I would already at this stage like to thank Mika for excellent cooperation and his unwavering commitment over the past seven years. Under his energetic leadership, Tokmanni Group has expanded internationally and grown into a significant Nordic retail chain. At the same time, I would like to warmly welcome Sampo to continue this success story," says Erkki Järvinen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tokmanni Group.

"It has been a joy and an honour to serve as Tokmanni Group's CEO. The best part has been building the leading variety discount retail company in the Nordics together with over 6,000 retail professionals. I am confident that under Sampo's leadership the success of Tokmanni Group will continue. I would already at this stage like to extend my sincere thanks to all colleagues, customers, and partners for the excellent collaboration over the years," says Mika Rautiainen.

Tokmanni Group in brief

Tokmanni Group Corporation is one of the leading variety discount retailers in the Nordics. More than 6,000 employees in Finland, Sweden and Denmark make customers' everyday life and special occasions easier by offering a versatile and up-to-date assortment of nordic and international brand-name products and other high-quality products at prices that are always affordable. With more than 380 Tokmanni, Dollarstore, Big Dollar, Click Shoes and Shoe House stores and online stores, the Group is always close to its customers. In addition, the Tokmanni Group has had exclusive rights to sell SPAR products and operate the SPAR brand in Finland since 2025. In 2024, the Group's revenue was EUR 1,675 million and comparable EBIT amounted to EUR 100 million. The Tokmanni Group Corporation's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

