Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Notice
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 04
Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank EUR1bn 2.625% Green Notes due 2032
Post Stabilisation Notice
July 04, 2025
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
EUR 1,000,000,000 2.625% Senior, unsecured Green Notes due 2032
Launched pursuant to the Issuer's MTN, dated 07 May 2025
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Issuer:
Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Guarantor (if any):
None
ISIN:
XS3112555258
Aggregate nominal amount:
€ 1,000,000,000
Description:
2.625% Senior, unsecured Green Notes due 08 July 2032
Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
Commerzbank AG
LBBW
The Toronto Dominion Bank
UBS AG London Branch
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
