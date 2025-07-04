Anzeige
PR Newswire
04.07.2025 16:48 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Notice

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 04

Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank EUR1bn 2.625% Green Notes due 2032

Post Stabilisation Notice

July 04, 2025

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

EUR 1,000,000,000 2.625% Senior, unsecured Green Notes due 2032

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's MTN, dated 07 May 2025

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:

Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Guarantor (if any):

None

ISIN:

XS3112555258

Aggregate nominal amount:

€ 1,000,000,000

Description:

2.625% Senior, unsecured Green Notes due 08 July 2032

Stabilisaiton Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers:

Commerzbank AG

LBBW

The Toronto Dominion Bank

UBS AG London Branch

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.



Post-stabilisation Rentenbank
© 2025 PR Newswire
