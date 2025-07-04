Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Notice

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 04

Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank EUR1bn 2.625% Green Notes due 2032

Post Stabilisation Notice

July 04, 2025

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

EUR 1,000,000,000 2.625% Senior, unsecured Green Notes due 2032

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's MTN, dated 07 May 2025

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank Guarantor (if any): None ISIN: XS3112555258 Aggregate nominal amount: € 1,000,000,000 Description: 2.625% Senior, unsecured Green Notes due 08 July 2032 Stabilisaiton Coordinator: Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG LBBW The Toronto Dominion Bank UBS AG London Branch

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.