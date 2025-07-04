Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by SEB SA (Paris:SK) to ROTHSCHILD MARTIN MAUREL, the following assets appeared on the dedicated liquidity account at June 30th 2025:
- 2,000 shares
- 1,776,138
From 01/01/2025 to 06/30/2025, the following volumes were negotiated:
Transactions volume
Shares exchanged
Transaction amount in €
Purchase
4,389
171,504
14,750,842.91
Sale
3,432
169,504
14,580,043.09
For information, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account on December, 31st 2024:
- 0 share
- 1,946,938
