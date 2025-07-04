Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by SEB SA (Paris:SK) to ROTHSCHILD MARTIN MAUREL, the following assets appeared on the dedicated liquidity account at June 30th 2025:

2,000 shares

1,776,138

From 01/01/2025 to 06/30/2025, the following volumes were negotiated:

Transactions volume Shares exchanged Transaction amount in € Purchase 4,389 171,504 14,750,842.91 Sale 3,432 169,504 14,580,043.09

For information, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account on December, 31st 2024:

0 share

1,946,938

