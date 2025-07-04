Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 04.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MNB5 | ISIN: SE0000454746 | Ticker-Symbol: PQX1
Tradegate
03.07.25 | 15:47
12,760 Euro
+0,31 % +0,040
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOTAGE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOTAGE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,62012,84018:34
12,67012,79017:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.07.2025 17:00 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Biotage AB: Biotage AB (publ) applies for delisting

On June 25, 2025, RWK BidCo AB ("RWK BidCo") declared its public cash offer regarding Biotage AB (publ) ("Biotage" or the "Company") unconditional. RWK BidCo holds more than 90 percent of the shares in Biotage and has initiated compulsory redemption proceedings of the remaining shares in the Company.

In light of the above, the Board of Directors of Biotage has today resolved to submit an application for delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading in the Company's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm will be announced as soon as the Company has received confirmation from Nasdaq Stockholm.

As announced today by separate press release, the Board of Directors of Biotage has further resolved to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on August 7, 2025, for the purposes of, among other things, electing new board members.

Contacts

Frederic Vanderhaegen, President & CEO
Tel: +41 797600543
frederic.vanderhaegen@biotage.com

About Biotage

Biotage is a global supplier and solutions partner to a wide range of customers within Drug Discovery and Development and Analytical Testing. With expertise in separation and purification technology and leveraging intelligent workflow solutions, the group aims to be the best partner advancing health solutions.

Headquartered in Sweden, Biotage operates globally serving over 80 countries. Biotage is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm (BIOT).
Website: www.biotage.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.