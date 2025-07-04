Biotage AB: Biotage AB (publ) applies for delisting

On June 25, 2025, RWK BidCo AB ("RWK BidCo") declared its public cash offer regarding Biotage AB (publ) ("Biotage" or the "Company") unconditional. RWK BidCo holds more than 90 percent of the shares in Biotage and has initiated compulsory redemption proceedings of the remaining shares in the Company.

In light of the above, the Board of Directors of Biotage has today resolved to submit an application for delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading in the Company's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm will be announced as soon as the Company has received confirmation from Nasdaq Stockholm.

As announced today by separate press release, the Board of Directors of Biotage has further resolved to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on August 7, 2025, for the purposes of, among other things, electing new board members.

