

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Positec has recalled about 49,000 electric corded chainsaws and pole saws due to a laceration hazard.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the main switch on the recalled chainsaws and pole saws can fail, allowing the saws to continue to run even after the switch is released, posing a laceration hazard.



The recall involves Hyper Tough 9 Amp Electric Corded 14' Chainsaws, Worx 8 Amp 14' Electric Chainsaws, Worx 8 Amp Electric Pole Saws, and Portland 9 Amp 14' Chainsaws.



The company has asked customers to immediately stop using the recalled products and contact Positec for a pre-paid shipping label, and a new box as needed, to return the units free of charge. Positec will provide a free replacement chainsaw or pole saw upon receipt of the recalled product.



The products were sold at Walmart (Hyper Tough brand only) and Harbor Freight (Portland brand only) stores nationwide and online at Worx.com, Amazon.com and HarborFreight.com from September 2024 through March 2025 for between $50 and $120.



