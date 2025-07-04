

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A large-scale strike by French air traffic controllers has thrown European summer travel into chaos, forcing the cancellation of nearly 40 percent of flights at major airports including Paris Charles de Gaulle, Orly, and Beauvais.



The industrial action, driven by demands for improved staffing and higher pay, also disrupted half of flights in Nice and 30% in Marseille, Lyon, and other key hubs, with widespread delays rippling across the continent.



Budget carrier Ryanair alone canceled over 400 flights, impacting 70,000 passengers. The airline urged the European Union to reform air traffic rules, citing the strike's sweeping impact on both flights over French airspace and those traveling to and from France.



The unions behind the protest argue that staffing levels are inadequate to cope with surging air travel, and that inflation is eroding their wages.



Passengers affected by the strike are entitled to assistance under UK and EU law, even if they cannot claim compensation due to the disruption being classified as an 'extraordinary circumstance.' Airlines must rebook travelers on alternative flights or issue refunds for unused tickets.



Additionally, they are required to provide food, drinks, and overnight accommodation if delays force passengers to wait, and to reimburse reasonable expenses if these are arranged independently.



Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot condemned the strike as 'unacceptable,' criticizing its timing just as schools let out for summer. Many passengers, including families traveling for holidays, were left stranded and frustrated, unable to find replacement transport or accommodation.



As labor disputes continue to threaten Europe's travel season, passengers are urged to stay updated on their rights and follow airline communications to secure support.



