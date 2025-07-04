

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DEWALT has announced a recall of its Elite Grinder Series 4.5-inch 40G T27 High Density Flap Discs, models DWA8280HRT and DWA8280RT, due to a potential safety hazard.



The affected products, manufactured with date codes from 2024-36 to 2024-48, may pose a risk of failure during heavy-duty grinding, potentially causing injuries from shattering discs.



The company has asked customers to stop using the recalled flap discs immediately and visit DEWALT's recall website for instructions on how to participate in the recall process.



Users will need to write 'Recall' on the affected disc, upload a photo to DEWALT's website, and confirm that the product has been disposed of to receive a refund.



