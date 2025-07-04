

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro firmed against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Friday.



The euro rose to 1.1787 against the greenback and 0.8637 against the pound.



The euro recovered against the yen and the loonie and was trading at 170.15 and 1.6018, respectively.



The euro climbed to 11-day highs of 1.7991 against the aussie and 1.9467 against the kiwi, from an early low of 1.7884 and a 2-day low of 1.9348, respectively.



The currency may find resistance around 1.19 against the greenback, 0.87 against the pound, 172.00 against the yen, 1.62 against the loonie, 1.82 against the aussie and 1.98 against the kiwi.



