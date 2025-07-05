

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harbor Freight Tools has issued a recall for approximately 6,500 Predator 2000W Power Stations due to a potential electric shock hazard.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the wires in the power station's AC outlet receptacles are reversed when the product is in Emergency Power Supply mode, posing a shock hazard to consumers operating the power station.



The recall involves the Predator 2000 Watt Power Station, which features a red and black design and has 'PREDATOR' displayed in large white letters on the top of the front panel.



The company stated that it has received one report of reversed wiring in EPS mode, but no injuries have been reported.



Harbor Freight has asked its customers to immediately stop using the recalled power stations and return them to their local Harbor Freight Tools store for a free replacement unit that will be available at the store. Harbor Freight Tools is contacting all known purchasers directly.



The recalled power stations were sold at Harbor Freight stores nationwide from February 2025 through April 2025 for about $950.



